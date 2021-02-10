Gainers & Losers: Top 10 stocks that moved the most on February 10

Benchmark indices ended flat in a highly volatile session on February 10. At close, the Sensex was down 19.69 points or 0.04% at 51,309.39, and the Nifty was down 2.80 points or 0.02% at 15,106.50. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most today:

Hindalco Industries | CMP: Rs 279.80 | The stock ended in the green after the company reported a 76.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in December quarter standalone net profit to Rs 340 crore. In the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, the profit was Rs 193 crore. The number, however, came lower than the market expectations as a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated it at Rs 380 crore. Standalone revenue in Q3 FY21 stood at Rs 11,351 crore, up 11 percent YoY from Rs 10,230 crore. A CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated revenue at Rs 9,350 crore.

Eicher Motors | CMP: Rs 2,882.75 | The stock was down over 2 percent on February 10. It reported lower-than-expected earnings for the quarter ended December 2020. Consolidated profit rose 6.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 532.6 crore in Q3 FY21 supported by Royal Enfield segment but hit by higher input cost. Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 19.3 percent YoY to Rs 2,828.3 crore in Q3 FY21, driven by higher volumes.

SpiceJet | CMP: Rs 87.95 | The stock added a percent. The airline posted a standalone loss of Rs 56.95 crore for the quarter ended December 2020 amid limited operations and muted demand. The profit in the corresponding period was at Rs 73.2 crore. The company trimmed losses in Q3 from Rs 112.59 crore loss reported in the previous quarter due to the increase in operations and demand.

GAIL India | CMP: Rs 133.50 | The share ended in the green after the company reported an 18.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in standalone profit to Rs 1,487.3 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, driven by lower tax cost and margin expansion. Standalone revenue of the state-run natural gas processing and distribution company fell 13 percent YoY to Rs 15,454 crore in Q3 FY21 against Rs 17,767 crore in the corresponding period.

Va Tech Wabag | CMP: Rs 207.05 | The scrip gained over 3 percent after the company secured multiple orders worth about 100 million euros in Switzerland, Tunisia and Libya. Wabag Swiss received its biggest-ever order to design and build the Lake Water Treatment Plant, replacing the existing facility, thereby ensuring water security to the city of Biel and Nidau.

PAGE Industries | CMP: Rs 31,899.80 | The share jumped over 5 percent after the company's net profit rose 76.6 percent YoY to Rs 153.7 crore against Rs 87 crore. Revenue rose 16.8 percent YoY to Rs 927 crore against Rs 794 crore. EBITDA was up 63 percent YoY to Rs 226.1 crore against Rs 138.8 crore. EBITDA margin stood at 24.4 percent against 17.5 percent.

TTK Prestige | CMP: Rs 6,936.85 | The stock surged over 17 percent after the company's consolidated net profit rose 37.1 percent YoY to Rs 83.8 crore against Rs 61.1 crore. Revenue rose 23.6 percent YoY to Rs 725.6 crore against Rs 587.3 crore.

Power Mech | CMP: Rs 554.95 | The scrip added 2 percent after the company bagged four different orders worth Rs 1,068.36 crore. The company has received the Letters of Award for the works worth Rs 1,068.36 crore, a regulatory filing said. The first two orders are worth Rs 449 crore each and are regarding water supply pipeline construction from the State Water & Sanitation Mission, Government of Uttar Pradesh.

Bank of India | CMP: Rs 60.50 | The stock added 2 percent after the bank reported a 414 percent YoY jump in its Q3 net profit to Rs 540.7 crore against Rs 105.5 crore. Net interest income was down 9.2 percent YoY to Rs 3,739.5 crore against Rs 4,118 crore. Gross NPA was at 13.25 percent against 13.79 percent and net NPA was at 2.46 percent against 2.89 percent, QoQ.