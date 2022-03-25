Gainers & Losers: Five stocks that moved the most on March 25

The benchmark indices ended in the red again after a volatile session, with the Sensex down 233.48 points, or 0.41%, at 57,362.20, and the Nifty falling 69.80 points, or 0.41%, to 17,153.

Motherson Sumi Systems: CMP: Rs 135.50 | The share price added over 2 percent after the auto components major said it had bagged an order from Boeing to manufacture and supply aftermarket moulded polymer parts for commercial airplanes interiors. This is the first order for Motherson from Boeing and production will commence from the third quarter of FY23. The parts will be produced at a plant in Noida. The company, however, did not disclose the value of the order.

Zen Technologies: CMP: Rs 205.35 | The stock ended at 5 percent upper circuit after the company received a project sanction order from the army for the design and the development of a prototype of the Integrated Air Defence Combat Simulator (IADCS). The prototype has to be ready for the user trial readiness review (UTRR) within 30 weeks, the company said in an exchange filing.

PVR, Inox Leisure | The stocks ended in the gree,n with PVR adding over a percent and Inox jumping over 6 percent as the much-anticipated SS Rajamouli's big-budget movie RRR opened in cinemas. "A robust revival is on the cards for the multiplex industry. Cinemas have now reopened pan-India and most key states are permitting full occupancy. Multiplex ticket prices are up 14 percent, with a similar recovery across cities. The declining share of single screens remains an opportunity," Edelweiss Research said in a note to investors.

Kotak Mahindra Bank | CMP: Rs 1,725.65 | The stock price ended in the green on March 25. The Regents of the University of California bought 1,12,27,404 equity shares in the private sector lender via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 1,699.05 per share, however, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 4 crore shares at an average price of Rs 1,700.10 a share.