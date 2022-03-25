English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

    Gainers & Losers: Five stocks that moved the most on March 25

    Among the sectors, auto, FMCG, capital goods, pharma and IT shed over half a percent each, while realty ended in the green

    Sandip Das
    March 25, 2022 / 04:02 PM IST
    Sensex
    The benchmark indices ended in the red again after a volatile session, with the Sensex down 233.48 points, or 0.41%, at 57,362.20, and the Nifty falling 69.80 points, or 0.41%, to 17,153. 
    (Representative Image: Unsplash)
    Motherson Sumi Systems: CMP: Rs 135.50 | The share price added over 2 percent after the auto components major said it had bagged an order from Boeing to manufacture and supply aftermarket moulded polymer parts for commercial airplanes interiors. This is the first order for Motherson from Boeing and production will commence from the third quarter of FY23. The parts will be produced at a plant in Noida. The company, however, did not disclose the value of the order.
    Zen Technologies: CMP: Rs 205.35 | The stock ended at 5 percent upper circuit after the company received a project sanction order from the army for the design and the development of a prototype of the Integrated Air Defence Combat Simulator (IADCS). The prototype has to be ready for the user trial readiness review (UTRR) within 30 weeks, the company said in an exchange filing.
    Zen Technologies: CMP: Rs 205.35 | The stock ended at 5 percent upper circuit after the company received a project sanction order from the army for the design and the development of a prototype of the Integrated Air Defence Combat Simulator (IADCS). The prototype has to be ready for the user trial readiness review (UTRR) within 30 weeks, the company said in an exchange filing.
    PVR, Inox Leisure | The stocks ended in the gree,n with PVR adding over a percent and Inox jumping over 6 percent as the much-anticipated SS Rajamouli's big-budget movie RRR opened in cinemas.
    PVR, Inox Leisure | The stocks ended in the gree,n with PVR adding over a percent and Inox jumping over 6 percent as the much-anticipated SS Rajamouli's big-budget movie RRR opened in cinemas. "A robust revival is on the cards for the multiplex industry. Cinemas have now reopened pan-India and most key states are permitting full occupancy. Multiplex ticket prices are up 14 percent, with a similar recovery across cities. The declining share of single screens remains an opportunity," Edelweiss Research said in a note to investors.
    Kotak Mahindra Bank | CMP: Rs 1,725.65 | The stock price ended in the green on March 25. The Regents of the University of California bought 1,12,27,404 equity shares in the private sector lender via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 1,699.05 per share, however, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 4 crore shares at an average price of Rs 1,700.10 a share.
    Kotak Mahindra Bank | CMP: Rs 1,725.65 | The stock price ended in the green on March 25. The Regents of the University of California bought 1,12,27,404 equity shares in the private sector lender via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 1,699.05 per share, however, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 4 crore shares at an average price of Rs 1,700.10 a share.
    Tata Consumer Products | CMP: Rs 734 | The scrip ended in the red on March 25. Tata Consumer Products board will meet on March 29 to consider raising funds via a preferential share sale. The Tata Group firm plans to issue preferential shares equivalent to 1.5% of its paid-up equity capital to a foreign buyer.
    Tata Consumer Products | CMP: Rs 734 | The scrip ended in the red on March 25. Tata Consumer Products board will meet on March 29 to consider raising funds via a preferential share sale. The Tata Group firm plans to issue preferential shares equivalent to 1.5% of its paid-up equity capital to a foreign buyer.
    Sandip Das
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow
    first published: Mar 25, 2022 04:02 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.