Benchmark indices joined the Holi festivities, gaining 2 percent on March 17. At close, the Sensex was up 1,047.28 points, or 1.84%, at 57,863.93, and the Nifty was up 311.70 points, or 1.84%, at 17,287.

HCC | CMP: Rs 16.65 | The stock jumped over 11 percent after the company along with Om lnfra bagged a Rs 609-crore order. "HCC, in a consortium with Om lnfra, has been awarded the contract by the public health engineering department of Rajasthan for the construction of the Nokha Water Supply Project to provide household tap connection in Bikaner district," the company said in a release.

PTC India Financial Services | CMP: Rs 17.10 | The stock price added over 3 percent after the Andhra Pradesh High Court directed a power distribution company (discom) to clear all its dues. The court directed Danu Wind Parks Pvt Ltd to make payment of all pending and future bills at the rate mentioned in the power purchase agreements with arrears within a period of six weeks from the date of order, as per a statement from PTC India. The court order will benefit other wind and solar projects in Andhra Pradesh that PFS has funded and regular debt servicing is being done by the borrowers.

Indian Oil Corporation | CMP: Rs 121.35 | The scrip ended in the red on March 17. The board of Indian Oil has accorded investment approval of Rs 7,282 crore for the development of the City Gas Distribution (CGD) network in nine geographical areas awarded to the company by PNGRB in the 11" Round of CGD bidding, the company said in a release.

Allcargo Logistics | CMP: Rs 326.20 | The share price was up over 4 percent on March 17. The company's board declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share. The interim dividend will be paid to all shareholders of the company on or after March 26, 2022, whose names are registered as shareholders of the company as on the record date—March 25, 2022.