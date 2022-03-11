Gainers & Losers: Five stocks that moved the most on March 11

Benchmark indices ended marginally higher in the highly volatile session on March 11 led by the pharma and oil & gas stocks. At close, the Sensex was up 85.91 points or 0.15% at 55,550.30, and the Nifty was up 35.60 points or 0.21% at 16,630.50.

Jindal Steel & Power | CMP: Rs 478.20 | The share price added over 2 percent after the board declared an interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22, and has fixed March 19 as the record date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend.

DB Realty: CMP: Rs 106.70 | The stock price jumped 5 percent after the company bagged a project worth Rs 1,584 crore from Municipal Corporation of Great Mumbai (MCGM). The project entails construction, completion and handing over of 4,000 tenements of carpet area size 27.88 metre along with transfer of land and completed tenements to MCGM in village Chandivali in Zone-V, the company said in an exchange filing.

Mold-Tek Technologies | CMP: Rs 86.60 | The share price gained 20 percent as the board is going to consider interim dividend for financial year 2021-22. "A meeting of Mold Tek Technologies board will be held on March 15 to consider and take on record the declaration of interim dividend for 2021-22," the firm said. The record date for interim dividend, if declared, will be March 24.

Shipping Corporation of India | CMP: Rs 114.95 | The scrip ended in the red after LIC sold 2 percent equity stake. Life Insurance Corporation of India sold 2 percent equity stake in the company via open market transactions. With this, LIC's shareholding in the company stands at 6.03 percent, down from 8.04 percent earlier.