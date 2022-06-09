English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

    Gainers & Losers: Eight stocks that moved the most on June 9

    The benchmark indices ended their four day losing streak and the positive sentiments aided the broader indices to close with gains. Barring Metals and PSU Banks, all other sectoral indices ended the day on a strong note.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 09, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST
    Larsen and Toubro | CMP: Rs 1,595.1 | The stock gained today as the global brokerage Nomura maintained a ‘buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 1,995 per share. The brokerage expects ordering momentum to remain strong in the near term with strength coming in from the robust momentum in Government’s Capex. It also expects further revival in Capex from private sector and prospects from defence sector to increase significantly.
    Larsen and Toubro | CMP: Rs 1,595.1 | The stock gained today as the global brokerage Nomura maintained a ‘buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 1,995 per share. The brokerage expects ordering momentum to remain strong in the near term with strength coming in from the robust momentum in Government’s Capex. It also expects further revival in Capex from private sector and prospects from defence sector to increase significantly.
    TRF | CMP: Rs 141.15 | The stock was stuck in its upper circuit of 5 percent as Tata Steel Limited on, June 8, 2022, acquired 16,50,00,000 (Sixteen crore Fifty lakh), 12.17 percent (effective yield) Non-cumulative, Non-convertible, Non-Participating, Redeemable Preference Shares (‘NCRPS’) of face value Rs 10/- each of TRF Limited, aggregating to Rs 165 crore (‘NCRPS-Series - 1’).
    TRF | CMP: Rs 141.15 | The stock was stuck in its upper circuit of 5 percent as Tata Steel Limited on, June 8, 2022, acquired 16,50,00,000 (Sixteen crore Fifty lakh), 12.17 percent (effective yield) Non-cumulative, Non-convertible, Non-Participating, Redeemable Preference Shares (‘NCRPS’) of face value Rs 10/- each of TRF Limited, aggregating to Rs 165 crore (‘NCRPS-Series - 1’).
    Tech Mahindra | CMP: Rs 1,138.6 | The stock gained 1.28 percent today as it intends to acquire 26 percent stake in Huoban Energy Private Limited ('Huoban').
    Tech Mahindra | CMP: Rs 1,138.6 | The stock gained 1.28 percent today as it intends to acquire 26 percent stake in Huoban Energy Private Limited ('Huoban').
    Titagarh Wagons | CMP: Rs 107.3 | The stock gained 6.45 percent today as Titagarh Firema, the Italian subsidiary of Titagarh Group received assurance of support from the Italian Government.
    Titagarh Wagons | CMP: Rs 107.3 | The stock gained 6.45 percent today as Titagarh Firema, the Italian subsidiary of Titagarh Group received assurance of support from the Italian Government.
    UPL | CMP: Rs 747.3 | The stock was up 1.65 percent as it launched Flupyrimin insecticides to protect rice yields".
    UPL | CMP: Rs 747.3 | The stock was up 1.65 percent as it launched Flupyrimin insecticides to protect rice yields".
    BLS International Services | CMP: Rs 192.95 | The stock surged 8.92 percent as the company has acquired Mumbai headquartered, largest business correspondent in the country – Zero Mass Private (ZMPL), for Rs 120 crore. With this all cash acquisition from company internal accruals, BLS International becomes the largest business correspondent (BC) network in India. BLS International now owns 88.26 percent equity stake in ZMPL, and State Bank of India continues to hold 6.83 percent equity stake in ZMPL. ZMPL has been operating the largest BC network for State Bank of India (SBI) with around 11,500 active CSPs (around 15 percent of all the SBI BCs). The company has pan-India presence with CSPs located across all States and Union Territories of India. Apart from SBI, ZMPL has contracts with Utkal Grameen Bank and Karur Vysya Bank.
    BLS International Services | CMP: Rs 192.95 | The stock surged 8.92 percent as the company has acquired Mumbai headquartered, largest business correspondent in the country – Zero Mass Private (ZMPL), for Rs 120 crore. With this all cash acquisition from company internal accruals, BLS International becomes the largest business correspondent (BC) network in India. BLS International now owns 88.26 percent equity stake in ZMPL, and State Bank of India continues to hold 6.83 percent equity stake in ZMPL. ZMPL has been operating the largest BC network for State Bank of India (SBI) with around 11,500 active CSPs (around 15 percent of all the SBI BCs). The company has pan-India presence with CSPs located across all States and Union Territories of India. Apart from SBI, ZMPL has contracts with Utkal Grameen Bank and Karur Vysya Bank.
    Bliss GVS Pharma | CMP: Rs 82.9 | Promoter Dr Vibha Gagan Sharma & person acting in concert (PACs) acquired 2.5 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 6. With this, their shareholding in the company stands increased to 2.27 percent, up from 2.03 percent earlier. The stock ended higher by 2.09 percent
    Bliss GVS Pharma | CMP: Rs 82.9 | Promoter Dr Vibha Gagan Sharma & person acting in concert (PACs) acquired 2.5 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 6. With this, their shareholding in the company stands increased to 2.27 percent, up from 2.03 percent earlier. The stock ended higher by 2.09 percent
    Hardwyn India | CMP: Rs 245.25 | The stock lost 5 percent today as the company said its board of directors on June 13 will consider the proposal of issuing bonus shares.
    Hardwyn India | CMP: Rs 245.25 | The stock lost 5 percent today as the company said its board of directors on June 13 will consider the proposal of issuing bonus shares.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Market #Slideshow #stocks
    first published: Jun 9, 2022 04:53 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.