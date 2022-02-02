MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

    Gainers & Losers: 5 stocks that moved the most on February 2

    All the sectoral indices ended in the green, with bank, realty, pharma, FMCG, IT and PSU Bank indices up 1-3 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 1-1.5 percent

    Sandip Das
    February 02, 2022 / 04:12 PM IST
    The benchmark indices ended higher for the third straight session on February 2, with the Sensex up 695.76 points, or 1.18%, at 59,558.33, and the Nifty gaining 203.20 points, or 1.16%, at 17,780.
    The benchmark indices ended higher for the third straight session on February 2, with the Sensex up 695.76 points, or 1.18%, at 59,558.33, and the Nifty gaining 203.20 points, or 1.16%, at 17,780.
    Tech Mahindra.
    Tech Mahindra | CMP: Rs 1,485.05 | The stock ended in the red on February 2, a day after the IT firm reported a 2.2 percent quarter-on-quarter rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,368.5 crore. It posted a 5.2 percent sequential rise in consolidated revenues of Rs 11,451 crore. In the US dollar terms, Tech Mahindra's revenues rose 4.1 percent sequentially, while in constant currency terms, the growth was 4.7 percent on-quarter. UBS has kept the 'sell' call on the stock with a target at Rs 1,260 as the Q3 revenue was in-line and margin was a miss, while slower hiring is likely to cause concern.
    HDFC | CMP: Rs 2,617 | The share gained 2 percent after the company reported 11.4 percent jump in its Q3 net profit at Rs 3,260.7 crore versus Rs 2,925.8 crore and net interest income (NII) was up 7% at Rs 4,284 crore versus Rs 4,005 crore, YoY.
    HDFC | CMP: Rs 2,617 | The share gained 2 percent after the company reported 11.4 percent jump in its Q3 net profit at Rs 3,260.7 crore versus Rs 2,925.8 crore and net interest income (NII) was up 7% at Rs 4,284 crore versus Rs 4,005 crore, YoY.
    Jubilant FoodWorks | CMP: Rs 3,300 | The stock fell 4 percent after the company’s Q3 earnings largely disappointed investors. The QSR major reported a same-store sales growth of 7.5 percent, which was below analysts’ estimate of 8-10 percent. The consolidated net profit of the company rose 7.5 percent on-year to Rs 133.2 crore but missed analysts’ estimate of Rs 150 crore. The fast-food company’s operating margins also failed to impress, expanding 40 basis points on-year to 26.6 percent.
    Jubilant FoodWorks | CMP: Rs 3,300 | The stock fell 4 percent after the company’s Q3 earnings largely disappointed investors. The QSR major reported a same-store sales growth of 7.5 percent, which was below analysts’ estimate of 8-10 percent. The consolidated net profit of the company rose 7.5 percent on-year to Rs 133.2 crore but missed analysts’ estimate of Rs 150 crore. The fast-food company’s operating margins also failed to impress, expanding 40 basis points on-year to 26.6 percent.
    ITC | CMP: Rs 231.85 | The share price ended in the green on February 2, registering a second successive day of gains after taxes on cigarette and other tobacco products were left untouched by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget for the year 2022-23. As cigarette or tobacco business contributes more than 40 percent to the company’s revenue, the Street always turns cautious on the scrip in the run-up to the Budget amid fear of an increased tax. Sitharaman, however, didn’t make any changes in the taxes, which experts said was a positive for ITC.
    ITC | CMP: Rs 231.85 | The share price ended in the green on February 2, registering a second successive day of gains after taxes on cigarette and other tobacco products were left untouched by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget for the year 2022-23. As cigarette or tobacco business contributes more than 40 percent to the company’s revenue, the Street always turns cautious on the scrip in the run-up to the Budget amid fear of an increased tax. Sitharaman, however, didn’t make any changes in the taxes, which experts said was a positive for ITC.
    Vodafone Idea shutterstock
    Vodafone Idea | CMP: Rs 11.40 | The scrip jumped over 6 percent backed by high volumes on optimism that the company could see a lower dilution in total shareholding after conversion of interest on deferred spectrum installments and adjusted gross revenue dues to the government. Vodafone Idea’s peer Tata Teleservices on February 1 told the bourses that the company walked back its decision to convert the interest on the deferred spectrum and AGR dues into equity shares worth Rs 850 crore. The company’s reversal came because the Department of Telecommunication informed the company the net present value of the due of the company was at Rs 195.2 crore and not Rs 850 crore. With DoT revising down the interest burden of Tata Tele, investors hope for a similar respite for Vodafone Idea.
    Sandip Das
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow
    first published: Feb 2, 2022 04:12 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.