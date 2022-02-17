Gainers & Losers: 5 stocks that moved the most on February 17

Benchmark indices ended lower in the yet another volatile session on February 17 with Nifty able to hold above 17300 mark. At close, the Sensex was down 104.67 points or 0.18% at 57,892.01, and the Nifty was down 17.60 points or 0.10% at 17,304.60.

Nestle India | CMP: Rs 18,099 | The share ended in the red on February 17. The FMCG firm reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 386.6 crore for the fourth quarter ended December 2021, down 20 percent from Rs 483 crore a year earlier. The profit stands lower by 37.7 percent from Rs 617 crore reported in the previous quarter which included a contingency provisioning of Rs 38 crore without which the profit would have been higher. The domestic sales for the quarter increased 9.2 percent which was broad based and largely driven by volume & mix. Export Sales were lower by 6.6 percent largely due to change in product mix.

Advani Hotels | CMP: Rs 93.25 | The stock price jumped over 11 percent after ace investor Radhakishan S Damani and his family increased their stake in the firm. According to BSE data, Radhakishan S Damani, Shrikantadevi R Damani and M/S Derive Investments (partners-Radhakishan S Damani and Gopikishan S Damani) has bought 1.45 lakh shares or 0.31% stake in the firm via open market purchase between 14-15 February.

Avenue Supermarts | CMP: Rs 4,115 | The scrip ended in the green on February 17. Credit ratings agency CRISIL Ratings reaffirmed its rating on the bank facilities and commercial paper of the company. The credit ratings agency has reaffirmed its rating on the bank facilities and commercial paper of the company at 'CRISIL AA+/Stable'.

Hikal | CMP: Rs 389 | The share ended lower by over 5 percent after the company received a notice from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board for closure of Taloja unit within 72 hours. Hikal received the notice on February 15 in view of certain alleged non-compliances and the recent Surat issue, the company said in its release. The Taloja unit had contributed approximately Rs 260 crore amounting to around 15% of the turnover for financial year 2020-21.