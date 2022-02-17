English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

    Gainers & Losers: 5 stocks that moved the most on February 17

    On the sectoral front, Bank index slipped 1 percent, while Power index gained nearly 2 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended in the red.

    Sandip Das
    February 17, 2022 / 04:11 PM IST
    Benchmark indices ended lower in the yet another volatile session on February 17 with Nifty able to hold above 17300 mark. At close, the Sensex was down 104.67 points or 0.18% at 57,892.01, and the Nifty was down 17.60 points or 0.10% at 17,304.60.
    Benchmark indices ended lower in the yet another volatile session on February 17 with Nifty able to hold above 17300 mark. At close, the Sensex was down 104.67 points or 0.18% at 57,892.01, and the Nifty was down 17.60 points or 0.10% at 17,304.60.
    Nestle India | CMP: Rs 18,099 | The share ended in the red on February 17. The FMCG firm reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 386.6 crore for the fourth quarter ended December 2021, down 20 percent from Rs 483 crore a year earlier. The profit stands lower by 37.7 percent from Rs 617 crore reported in the previous quarter which included a contingency provisioning of Rs 38 crore without which the profit would have been higher. The domestic sales for the quarter increased 9.2 percent which was broad based and largely driven by volume & mix. Export Sales were lower by 6.6 percent largely due to change in product mix.
    Nestle India | CMP: Rs 18,099 | The share ended in the red on February 17. The FMCG firm reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 386.6 crore for the fourth quarter ended December 2021, down 20 percent from Rs 483 crore a year earlier. The profit stands lower by 37.7 percent from Rs 617 crore reported in the previous quarter which included a contingency provisioning of Rs 38 crore without which the profit would have been higher. The domestic sales for the quarter increased 9.2 percent which was broad based and largely driven by volume & mix. Export Sales were lower by 6.6 percent largely due to change in product mix.
    Image: AP
    Advani Hotels | CMP: Rs 93.25 | The stock price jumped over 11 percent after ace investor Radhakishan S Damani and his family increased their stake in the firm. According to BSE data, Radhakishan S Damani, Shrikantadevi R Damani and M/S Derive Investments (partners-Radhakishan S Damani and Gopikishan S Damani) has bought 1.45 lakh shares or 0.31% stake in the firm via open market purchase between 14-15 February.
    Avenue Supermarts | CMP: Rs 4,115 | The scrip ended in the green on February 17. Credit ratings agency CRISIL Ratings reaffirmed its rating on the bank facilities and commercial paper of the company. The credit ratings agency has reaffirmed its rating on the bank facilities and commercial paper of the company at 'CRISIL AA+/Stable'.
    Avenue Supermarts | CMP: Rs 4,115 | The scrip ended in the green on February 17. Credit ratings agency CRISIL Ratings reaffirmed its rating on the bank facilities and commercial paper of the company. The credit ratings agency has reaffirmed its rating on the bank facilities and commercial paper of the company at 'CRISIL AA+/Stable'.
    Hikal
    Hikal | CMP: Rs 389 | The share ended lower by over 5 percent after the company received a notice from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board for closure of Taloja unit within 72 hours. Hikal received the notice on February 15 in view of certain alleged non-compliances and the recent Surat issue, the company said in its release. The Taloja unit had contributed approximately Rs 260 crore amounting to around 15% of the turnover for financial year 2020-21.
    Texmaco Infrastructure | CMP: Rs 64.80 | The scrip spiked over 7 percent after promoter Duke Commerce bought 3 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on February 15, increasing shareholding to 6.61 percent from 6.38 percent. The stock was up 2 percent on February 16.
    Texmaco Infrastructure | CMP: Rs 64.80 | The scrip spiked over 7 percent after promoter Duke Commerce bought 3 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on February 15, increasing shareholding to 6.61 percent from 6.38 percent. The stock was up 2 percent on February 16.
    Sandip Das
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow
    first published: Feb 17, 2022 04:11 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.