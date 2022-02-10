Gainers & Losers: 5 stocks that moved the most on February 10

The Indian market continued its winning streak for the third day after RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the key interest rates unchanged and continued with its accommodative stance on February 10. At close, the Sensex was up 460.06 points or 0.79% at 58,926.03, and the Nifty was up 142 points or 0.81% at 17,605.80.

SpiceJet | CMP: Rs 63.05 | The share price jumped over 4 percent after the airline firm offered to pay Rs 600 crore in cash in the share transfer case with its former promoter Kalanithi Maran and his firm KAL Airways for a full and final settlement of all disputes. The offer was made during the hearing in the Supreme Court on February 10. Out of the principal amount of Rs 578 crore awarded in arbitration, SpiceJet has already paid Rs 308 crore in cash and deposited a bank guarantee of Rs 270 crore.

Page Industries | CMP: Rs 40,989 | The stock fell over 3 percent on February 10 even though the company's net profit was up 13.6% at Rs 174.6 crore against Rs 154 crore (YoY). Revenue jumped 28.4% at Rs 1,190 crore against Rs 927 crore (YoY). EBITDA rose 11.1% at Rs 251 crore against Rs 226 crore(YoY). Margin at 21.1% against 24% (YoY). The board approved an interim dividend of Rs 100 per share.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) | CMP: Rs 1,710.25 | The scrip fell over 7 percent following weak earnings for the quarter ended December. Nykaa’s consolidated net profit for the reported quarter tanked 59.5 percent on-year to Rs 27.9 crore, however, consolidated revenue jumped 36 percent on-year to Rs 1,098 crore. The company’s margin performance was disappointing, as it shrank 6.3 percent from 13.2 percent a year ago as marketing expenses skyrocketed. Morgan Stanley reportedly said the December quarter earnings were ahead of its estimates for topline and margins. Goldman Sachs said the long-term growth outlook for the company remains unchanged even though it raised concerns over the deceleration of growth in Nykaa’s fashion vertical.

Bharat Forge | CMP: Rs 728.15 | The share price shed over 2 percent despite earnings beating street estimates. The firm reported a net profit of Rs 337.3 crore for the quarter ended December. The quarterly net profit was up 264 percent on a year-on-year basis, according to a regulatory filing. The forging company's revenue increased 54.7 percent on year to Rs 1,602 crore for the the third quarter of the current financial year.