Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 9

Equity benchmarks, Sensex and the Nifty ended flat with a positive bias on September 9. It was the third consecutive session when the market ended flat owing to profit-booking after the recent strong rally. Sensex closed 55 points, or 0.09 percent, higher at 58,305.07 while Nifty settled with a gain of 16 points, or 0.09 percent, at 17,369.25.

Adani Green | CMP: Rs 1,216.20 | The stock jumped 5 percent on September 9. The firm listed its maiden $750 mn green bonds with 3-year maturity at a competitive coupon of 4.375 percent. The bonds were rated Ba3 (stable) by Moody’s and have garnered huge investor interest across the globe. These bonds have been listed on India INX’s GSM Green platform which is the Exchange’s dedicated platform for listing green, social, sustainable, and all such ESG flavoured bonds.

UCO Bank | CMP: Rs 14.15 | The share price gained over 10 percent after the Reserve Bank of India lifted Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) restrictions on the bank.

TCS | CMP: Rs 3,793 | The scrip ended in the green on September 9. The IT major was selected by Transport for London (TfL) to design, implement and operate a new smart mobility system that will reimagine the administration of taxi and private hire vehicles in London, the company said in an exchange filing.

Reliance Infra | CMP: Rs 74.20 | The stock jumped 5 percent after the Supreme Court upheld the Arbitral Award of Rs 2,800 crore in favour of the company and asked DMRC to pay Rs 2,800 crore plus interest to the firm.

Cadila Healthcare | CMP: Rs 557.80 | The scrip ended in the green after Zydus Cadila has received tentative approval from the USFDA to market Brexpiprazole Tablets in the strength of 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg, and 4 mg.

Greaves Cotton | CMP: Rs 141.45 | The stock price added over 2 percent after the company announced its entry into the multi-brand electric vehicle retail segment.

ONGC | CMP: Rs 122.15 | The scrip added over 2 percent after ICRA assigned a 'AAA' credit rating for non-convertible debentures (NCD) of the company for Rs 7,500 crore.

SBI Life Insurance | CMP: Rs 1,174 | The scrip shed over 3 percent after The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) plans to offload a 2 percent stake in SBI Life Insurance Company, sources said. The shares will be offered in the range between Rs 1,159 and Rs 1,220 per share.

Jindal Steel & Power | CMP: Rs 400.15 | The stock was up over a percent after subsidiary Jindal Steel & Power (Australia) Pty Ltd made a pre-payment of $105.66 million (Rs 777.4 crore). The prepayment has helped reduce the Australian debt by approximately 50 percent.