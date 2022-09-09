Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 9

Sandip Das

The benchmark indices closed in the green after a volatile session on September 9. The Sensex was up 104.92 points or 0.18% at 59,793.14 and the Nifty added 34.50 points or 0.19% at 17,833.30.SpiceJet | CMP: Rs 45.15 | The stock ended in the green after the company appointed Ashish Kumar as the Chief Financial Officer.Nazara Technologies | CMP: Rs 735.15 | The stock price surged over 10 percent after Google allowed a limited launch of daily fantasy sports and rummy apps on its Play Store.Zomato | CMP: Rs 62.65 | The share price was up over 2 percent on September 9. Morgan Stanley has an "overweight" rating on the stock with the target at Rs 80 a share. Credit Suisse has an "outperform" call with the target at Rs 90 a share. The company can turn EBITDA breakeven as guided but likely at lower volumes, Credit Suisse said.PNC Infratech | CMP: Rs 290.50 | The scrip ended in the green after ​the company signed a concession agreement for a HAM project with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for Rs 1,458 crore project. This road project coming up in Uttar Pradesh has to be completed in 24 months and operated for 15 years post construction.KRBL, LT Food | KRBL stock price was down 1.6 percent and LT Food 2 percent 4.6 percent after the government decided to impose a 20 percent levy on the export of rice in the husk (paddy or rough), husked brown rice, semi-milled or wholly-milled rice, whether or not polished or gazed (other than parboiled rice and Basmati rice).Rain Industries | CMP: Rs 185.45 | The share price was down over 7 percent after the company's wholly-owned subsidiary Rain Carbon announced the temporary closure of its European unit. After Rain Industries' arm closed its operating unit in Europe, the company plans to develop other energy-related plans for other European production units to overcome any potential natural gas shortages and price spikes amid the uncertain geopolitical environment.Hatsun Agro Product | CMP: Rs 1,130 | The stock jumped over 7 percent after SBI Mutual Fund bought an additional 15.2 lakh shares, or 0.7 percent stake, in the company through open market transactions. With this, the mutual fund house increased its stake in the company to 5.6 percent from 4.9 percent.Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | CMP: Rs 23.90 | The share ended in the red on September 9. The bank is likely to launch QIP early next week and may look to raise between Rs 400-500 crore. It is likely to have a base offer of about 20 crore shares.PVR | CMP: Rs 1,833 | The scrip fell over 5 percent on September 9. The multiplex operator called a meeting of its shareholders and creditors on October 11 to seek their approval for the scheme of merger with rival Inox Leisure. "We wish to inform you that pursuant to the order pronounced on August 22, 2022 and received on September 5, 2022, meetings of equity shareholders will be held through video conferencing or other audio visual means on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 11:30 AM," PVR informed exchanges.Bajaj Finserv | CMP: Rs 17,220 | The stock price ended in the red on September 9. The shares will trade ex-split and ex-bonus next week as the company has fixed September 14 as the "record date" for the purpose of determining the members eligible for the sub-division of existing equity shares and the issue of bonus equity shares of the company.