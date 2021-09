The Indian market closed flat after a volatile session, with mid and smallcaps outperforming the benchmarks. The Sensex closed 29 points, or 0.05 percent, down at 58,250.26 while the Nifty settled 9 points, or 0.05 percent, lower at 17,353.50.

Asian Granito | CMP: Rs 156 | The share price surged over 12 percent as the company's rights issue is scheduled to open on September 23. Asian Granito India Limited (AGIL) is the manufacturer of one of India’s leading tiles brands. The rights issue will close on October 7, 2021. The funds raised through the issue will be used to repay/prepay certain outstanding borrowings, meeting working capital requirements for the company’s business activities and for general corporate purposes.

Olectra Greentech | CMP: Rs 343.20 | The stock jumped 5 percent after Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund-The MTBJ AC Nomura India Investment FD bought 28.2 lakh equity shares in the company. According to bulk deal data available on NSE, Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund- The MTBJ AC Nomura India Investment FD bought the shares at Rs 321 apiece.

Caplin Point Labs | CMP: Rs 837 | The share ended in the green after Caplin Steriles Limited, a subsidiary of Caplin Point Laboratories Limited, was granted final approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application Labetalol Hydrochloride Injection, a generic therapeutic equivalent version of (RLD), TRANDATE Injection, of Sebela Ireland Limited.

Gulf Oil Lubricants | CMP: Rs 619.95 | The scrip gained over 3 percent after the rating agency ICRA reaffirmed the ratings of the long-term fund-based limits and short-term non-fund based enhanced limits.

Ramkrishna Forgings | CMP: Rs 993 | The share price added close to 2 percent after the company bagged an export order worth Rs 130 crore. Ramkrishna Forgings has won an export order worth Rs 130 crore (Euro 15 million) from an OEM in a CIS country for the period of three years, the company said in an exchange filing.

Maruti Suzuki | CMP: Rs 6,780 | The stock price ended in the red after the company came out with its August production numbers. India's biggest car-maker said in an exchange filing that its August production was down 7.9 percent at 1.14 lakh units against 1.24 lakh units (YoY). Production volume of August was affected due to electronic components shortage, it said.

Sun Pharma | CMP: Rs 777 | The scrip added a percent after the company forayed into the nutrition bar segment with the launch of Revital NXT.

McDowell Holdings | CMP: Rs 49.95 | The share jumped 10 percent on September 8. Recovery Officer I DRT (Debt Recovery Tribunal) II continued to offload shares in the company, selling additional 1.1 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 45.45 per share. However, Trilochan Kumar Gupta acquired 84,200 equity shares in the company at Rs 45.45 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

PSP Projects | CMP: Rs 444 | The stock price ended in the green after the company received a letter of intent for projects worth Rs 132.57 crore towards industrial and precast segment from different clients in Gujarat.