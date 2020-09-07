Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 7

Repco Home Finance | CMP: Rs 181.85 | The stock jumped 5 percent after the company reported consolidated total income which was up by 4.1 percent YoY to Rs 341.92 crore in Q1 FY21. Net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 127.31 crore in Q1 FY21. Operating profit for Q1 FY21 stood at Rs 85.86 crore which was down by 10.6 percent YoY as against Rs 95.99 crore in Q1 FY20. Consolidated profit after tax came in at Rs 69.5 crore for the quarter ending June 2020. It was up by 3.1 percent YoY, as compared to Rs 67.4 crore it had reported in Q1 FY20.