Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 7

Among sectors, FMCG and IT indices ended in the green, while selling witnessed in the auto, bank, energy and infra names. Sandip Das Benchmark indices ended with marginal gains in a highly volatile session on September 7 with Nifty above 11,350. At close, Sensex was up 60.05 points, or 0.16%, at 38,417.23 and Nifty was up 21.10 points, or 0.19%, at 11,355. About 1,212 shares advanced, 1,461 shares declined, and 187 shares were unchanged. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most: Vodafone Idea | CMP: Rs 12.40 | The share price added 3 percent after the company rebranded itself as “Vi” (read as We). "Vi is future-ready and is committed to dynamically serve and enable a digital society to progress in life," the company said. Man Industries | CMP: Rs 62.90 | The stock price jumped over 3 percent after the company bagged a Rs 370-crore order from Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL). The order is to be executed in the current financial year, the company told exchanges. Tejas Networks | CMP: Rs 64.40 | The stock jumped 5 percent after the company bagged a Rs 32-crore order. The order is from Sterlite Technologies (STL) and L&T Construction for its GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) equipment for a state-led Bharatnet project in south India. Tejas Networks will supply its GPON OLT and ONT products for the project, being funded as a part of BharatNet, The world’s largest rural broadband project that aims to deliver high-speed Internet connectivity over optical fiber to all the villages in India. Ester Industries | CMP: Rs 75.65 | The share price gained over 4 percent after the company's promoters increased their holding in the company. M/s Fenton Investments Private Limited, M/s. Wilemina Finance Corp and M/s. Movi Limited, all promoter/promoter Group entities acquired 4,90,000 (0.59%) 14,40,000 (1.73%) and 21,60,000 (2.59%) shares, respectively, via an off-market transaction, as per BSE release. Jubilant Life Sciences | The stock price fell 6 percent after the drug firm reported a 52.42 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 88.01 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. It had posted a net profit of Rs 184.98 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Consolidated total revenue from the operations of the company stood at Rs 1,892.92 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 2,181.86 crore for the same period a year ago, it added. Repco Home Finance | CMP: Rs 181.85 | The stock jumped 5 percent after the company reported consolidated total income which was up by 4.1 percent YoY to Rs 341.92 crore in Q1 FY21. Net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 127.31 crore in Q1 FY21. Operating profit for Q1 FY21 stood at Rs 85.86 crore which was down by 10.6 percent YoY as against Rs 95.99 crore in Q1 FY20. Consolidated profit after tax came in at Rs 69.5 crore for the quarter ending June 2020. It was up by 3.1 percent YoY, as compared to Rs 67.4 crore it had reported in Q1 FY20. Bank of Baroda | CMP: Rs 46.40 | The share price added a percent even as Moody's downgraded the Long Term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of Bank of Baroda (BOB) to Ba1 from Baa3 and the Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs) to b1 from ba3. The outlook on the ratings of the bank is negative. In addition, Moody's has downgraded BOB's Long Term Counterparty Risk Assessments to Ba1 while the Short Term Counterparty Risk Assessments to NP. The Short term deposit rating was NP. Sterling and Wilson | CMP: Rs 274.40 | The stock price gained 2 percent after the company signed orders worth AUD 300 million (~ Rs 1,600 crore) in Australia. The company has bagged two large scale solar projects in the country which will have an installed capacity of over 300 MW. Auto stocks end mixed: Shares of auto companies ended mixed on September 7 after Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that a vehicle-scrappage policy was in its final stages of approval and could even be rolled out by month-end. Tata Motors gained a percent after Tata Sons acquired 53,02,681 shares. TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto also ended in the green. On the other hand, M&M shed 3 percent while Hero MotoCorp and Ashok Leyland also ended in the red. Sadbhav Engineering | CMP: Rs 54.35 | The stock jumped 5 percent after ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company reduced shareholding in company to 2.82 percent from 5.88 percent earlier. First Published on Sep 7, 2020 04:33 pm