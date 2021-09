Indian benchmark indices ended on a positive note led by the IT and realty stocks. The Sensex was up 166.96 points, or 0.29%, at 58,296.91 and the Nifty was up 54.20 points, or 0.31%, at 17,377.80.

Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 2,429 | The stock ended in the green after subsidiary Reliance Strategic Business Ventures acquired 2,28,42,654 equity shares in Strand Life Sciences for Rs 393 crore. Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Welspun India | CMP: Rs 138.10 | The stock jumped over 9 percent after the company became the first Indian company to receive one of the stringent and most recognised quality approvals—US Food and Drug Administration 510 (k) clearance for its 3-ply surgical masks.

ICICI Lombard | CMP: Rs 1,563 | The share price shed over 4 percent on September 6. ICICI Lombard received the final approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) for the proposed scheme of arrangement with Bharti AXA General Insurance Company, the company said in a release.

M&M Financial Services | CMP: Rs 167.50 | The scrip added over a percent after the company reported a rise in disbursements in August. M&M Financial reported disbursements of over Rs 2,000 crore the second month in a row. The total disbursement stood at about Rs 2,150 crore, recording a 57 percent YoY growth on a lower base of August 2020, which was hit by the first wave of COVID-19, the company said in an exchange filing.

Ashoka Buildcon | CMP: Rs 101.80 | The stock ended in the green on September 6. The firm received a letter of award from Adani Road Transport for the execution of civil and associated works on engineering, procurement & construction (EPC) basis for six laning of the NH-19 corridor from Pangarh to Palsit in West Bengal. The EPC contract price is Rs 1,567.45 crore.

HealthCare Global | CMP: Rs 241.55 | The stock price gained 2 percent after the firm announced the acquisition of oncology hospital labs and clinical trials business from Strand Lifesciences as well as simultaneous divestment of its around 38.5% stake (on paid-up capital basis and 34.5% on fully diluted basis) in Strand to a Reliance Industries group company.

Ahluwalia Contracts | CMP: Rs 389 | The scrip ended in the green after the company secured new order worth Rs 890 crore for the construction of an Animal Science University at Patna in Bihar. Teh contract was awarded by the Executive Engineer Construction Division -1, Building Construction Department, BCD-1, Patna (Bihar), the company said in a release.

VA Tech Wabag | CMP: Rs 341.25 | The stock ended in the positive territory after the firm secured a $11.45-million order from Dialog E&C Sdn. Bhd., Malaysia for establishing a new effluent treatment plant for Pengerang Integrated Complex in Johor, Malaysia, the company said.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank | CMP: Rs 36.95 | The share price ended in the green after The RBI gave the government of Jammu and Kashmir the approval to acquire 16,76,72,702 shares on a preferential basis (upto 74.24%) in the bank.