Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 6

Indian equity benchmarks ended the September 6 session on a flat note amid volatility. The Sensex was down 48.99 points, or 0.08%, at 59,196.99 and the Nifty shed 10.20 points, or 0.06%, at 17,655.60.

Adani Power | CMP: Rs 409.30 | The share price hit the 5 percent upper circuit on September 6. Billionaire Gautam Adani plans to start exporting electricity from a coal-fired plant in eastern India to Bangladesh before the end of the year, helping to alleviate energy shortages in the South Asian nation. Adani Power will commission a 1.6 GW facility in Jharkhand state and a dedicated transmission line for the exports by December 16, Adani said in a Twitter post after meeting Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Pfizer | CMP: Rs 4,316.75 | The stock added a percent on September 6 after the firm declared an interim (special) dividend of Rs 30 per equity share of Rs 10 each (300%) for the financial year ending March 31, 2023. “This is in view of the gain on account of sale of Upjohn Business to Mylan Pharmaceuticals,” the company said in an exchange notice.

Suzlon Energy | CMP: Rs 10.75 | The scrip added 2 percent after the company announced a new order win for the development of a 180.6 MW wind power project for Sembcorp’s renewables subsidiary Green Infra Wind Energy. The company will install 86 wind turbine generators. The project is located in Kanakagiribad in Karnataka and is expected to be commissioned in 2024.

DreamFolks Services | CMP: Rs 462.65 | The stock returned over 42 percent against the issue price and 8 percent against the opening price on September 6 as it made its market debut. The firm also reported a Q1 consolidated net profit of Rs 13.4 crore against a loss of Rs 1.4 crore (YoY). Consolidated revenue came in at Rs 160.3 crore against Rs 24.5 crore (YoY) while consolidated EBITDA came in at Rs 19.2 crore against loss of Rs 1.1 crore (YoY).

Aster DM Healthcare | CMP: Rs 250 | The stock price gained over 3 percent on September 6. The healthcare stock jumped after the company announced opening its 200th pharmacy in India. The company said in a press release that its retail chain expanded from 1 to 200 in the country in only 18 months.

Kalpataru Power | CMP: Rs 432 | The scrip rose almost 7 percent after the firm said it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,345 cr. Orders have been secured in India and overseas markets in the T&D business. The company has also received orders for pipeline laying works and Metro rail electrification.

Delhivery | CMP: Rs 571.05 | The share price ended in the green after SBI Mutual Fund acquired more than 1.07 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on September 1. With this, its stake in the company increased to 5 percent, up from 4.98 percent.

Marksans Pharma | CMP: Rs 53 | The stock ended in the red on September 6. The company has redeemed 500,000 of 7 percent redeemable cumulative preference shares of Rs 100 each face value fully at par. Accordingly, there is no issued and paid-up preference share capital with effect from September 5.

V-Mart Retail | CMP: Rs 2,876 | The share price ended in the red on September 6. HSBC Bank Mauritius Limited AC Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings has exited the retail company by offloading the entire 13,91,826 equity shares, or 7.04 percent stake, at an average price of Rs 2,816.29 a share. Plutus Wealth Management LLP was the buyer, acquiring 11.45 lakh shares, or a 5.79 percent, stake at an average price of Rs 2,815.03 per share.