Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 4

Force Motors | CMP: Rs 1,121 | The stock jumped over 3 percent after the company said its domestic sales improved month-on-month (MoM) in August, and the exports were also higher. Domestic sales surged over 23 percent during August to 1,233 units, the company said. In July, the number was 998 units. Sales of SCV and LCV rose to 667 units from 445 units while UV, SUV and tractors sales increased to 566 units from 553 units. Exports of its vehicles also rose to 156 from 131 during August. Shipping of SCV and LCV rose to 131 units from 114 units while UV, SUV and tractors sales increased to 25 units from 14 units.