Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 4

All the sectoral indices ended lower, with the metal index down 3 percent followed by the pharma, bank, infra and energy. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended 1-1.7 percent lower. Sandip Das The benchmark indices ended in the red on September 4, with the Nifty falling below 11,350 amid selling in metal, pharma and banking names. At the close, the Sensex was down 633.76 points or 1.63% at 38,357.18 and the Nifty lost 193.6 points or 1.68% at 11,333.90. About 1,002 shares advanced, 1,674 shares declined, and 177 shares remained unchanged. Credit Access Grameen | CMP: Rs 708 | The stock gained over 3 percent after the company board at a meeting on September 3 approved issuance of equity shares by way of permissible mode(s) including but not limited to private placement and/or follow-on public offering and/or preferential issue and/or qualified institutions placement, or any combination thereof up to an amount not exceeding Rs 10,000 million, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company. IndusInd Bank | CMP: Rs 616.60 | The share price shed 2 percent on September 4. The bank has approved the allotment of 1,51,17,477 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 524 per equity share on a preferential basis for aggregate consideration of Rs 792, 15,57,948. Force Motors | CMP: Rs 1,121 | The stock jumped over 3 percent after the company said its domestic sales improved month-on-month (MoM) in August, and the exports were also higher. Domestic sales surged over 23 percent during August to 1,233 units, the company said. In July, the number was 998 units. Sales of SCV and LCV rose to 667 units from 445 units while UV, SUV and tractors sales increased to 566 units from 553 units. Exports of its vehicles also rose to 156 from 131 during August. Shipping of SCV and LCV rose to 131 units from 114 units while UV, SUV and tractors sales increased to 25 units from 14 units. Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 147.20 | The share shed over 3 percent after JLR UK sales grew 13.8 percent at 3,101 units against 2,726 units (YoY). Total Jaguar UK sales were up 1 percent at 1,059 units against 1,049 units (YoY). Total Land Rover UK sales jumped 21.8 percent at 2,042 units against 1,677 units (YoY). Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 2,079.30 | The stock ended in the red on September 4. Private equity firm Silver Lake Partners is in talks to invest $1 billion in the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, the Financial Times reported on September 3, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter. The investment, which would value Reliance Retail at about $57 billion, would come as the company is aiming to sell about 10 percent in new shares, the report added. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd., which publishes moneycontrol.com. Mindspace Business Parks REIT | CMP: Rs 306 | The share ended in the red. The board on September 14 will consider the issuance of Rs 5,000 crore debentures and authorise the 'Executive Committee' for any further borrowings of up to 25 percent of the value of the company assets. Jubilant Industries | CMP: Rs 148.25 | The stock tumbled 6 percent after the company reported a net loss to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against a net profit of Rs 9.55 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sales declined 37.88 percent to Rs 94.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 151.84 crore in the year-ago period. Essar Shipping | CMP: Rs 10.10 | The stock gained 2 percent. The company reported a loss at Rs 103.22 crore against a loss Rs 20.92 crore while its total income came in at Rs 149.40 crore against Rs 350.22 crore YoY. Mahindra & Mahindra | CMP: Rs 631.70 | The share shed 2 percent on September 4. The company said it will acquire an additional 9.12 percent stake for about Rs 12 crore in its associate firm Carnot Technologies Pvt Ltd, which provides products and services related to internet-connected devices for monitoring the performance of vehicles. Hindustan Aeronautics | CMP: Rs 912.55 | The stock shed over a percent on reports that the government would sell 5,02,462 equity shares to the company's eligible employees at Rs 950.95 per share via an offer for sale that opened from September 4. First Published on Sep 4, 2020 05:04 pm