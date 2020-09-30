Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 30

Mixed trend was seen among the sectoral indices with FMCG, IT and pharma ending in the green, while metal, energy and infra sectors finishing lower. Sandip Das In the highly volatile session the benchmark indices ended with marginal gains on September 30 supported by the FMCG and IT stocks. At close, Sensex was up 94.71 points, or 0.25%, at 38,067.93, and Nifty was up 25.10 points, or 0.22%, at 11,247.50. About 1,196 shares advanced, 1,370 shares declined, and 151 shares were unchanged. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most: BPCL | CMP: Rs 351.75 | The stock tumbled 9 percent after the government extended the deadline for selling a stake in the company the fourth time. The government extended to November 16 the deadline for submission of expression of interest (EoI) for selling its stake in the company, Economic Times. This is the fourth time the government has given more time to potential bidders, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The previous deadline was to end September 30. Indiabulls Housing Finance | CMP: Rs 156.30 | The stock price added 2 percent after the company sold further stake in OakNorth Holding. The company has further sold a portion of its stake in OakNorth Holding to TEMF Limited for approximately Rs 630 crore, as per the BSE release. With the latest stake sale, the company has raised a total of Rs 1,832 crores as fresh equity in the month of September 2020 (Rs 683 crore through QIP and Rs 1,149 crore through sale of stake in OakNorth) adding to the regulatory equity capital of the company, it added. GATI | CMP: Rs 52.90 | The share price was down over 7 percent after the logistics and supply chain firm said that its founder and Managing Director Mahendra Agarwal had resigned from the board. "During board meetings held on September 28, 2020, Mahendra Agarwal, Founder and Managing Director of Gati Ltd, resigned from the Boards of Gati, Gati-KWE, and Gati-Kausar," the company said in the release. Welspun Corp | CMP: Rs 113.70 | The stock jumped 5 percent after the company bagged orders valuing close to Rs 1,400 crore. These orders of approximately 147 KMT would be executed from India and will help boost mill utilisation, a company release said. The orders were not only from the domestic O&G and water business but also from exports, it said. The company’s order book now stands at 755 KMT, valued at approximately Rs 6,300 crore, after considering execution up to August 2020. Va Tech Wabag | CMP: Rs 195 | The share price gained 2 percent after the announcement Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, wife of ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, will invest Rs 80 crore in VA Tech Wabag, the Indian multinational player in the water treatment industry. The company has decided to raise Rs 120 crore via preferential issue, and on September 29, finalised the allotment of equity shares on a preferential basis. The 75 lakh shares allotment to Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is valued at Rs 80 crore for 8 percent stake in the Va Tech Wabag. GMM Pfaudler | CMP: Rs 3,983.80 | The stock price jumped 5 percent after Plutus Wealth Management bought shares of the glass-lined equipment maker. The firm bought 1,65,000 shares of GMM Pfaudler at Rs 3,528.75 per share, according to data available on NSE. Shriram Transport Finance | CMP: Rs 618.40 | The stock added over a percent after the company said it is is considering raising of funds through various options of borrowings including by way of issue of debt securities in onshore/offshore market by public issue and/ or private placement basis and commercial papers. Future Enterprises | CMP: Rs 12.90 | The share price was down 4 percent after the company reported a fresh default on interest payment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). It had last week also informed default on interest payment of another non-convertible debenture. HDFC | CMP: Rs 1,733 | The stock ended in the green after National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai vide its order dated September 29, 2020, has sanctioned the scheme of Amalgamation for merger of HDFC ERGO Health with and into HDFC ERGO. Ramco Systems | CMP: Rs 424.50 | The stock price gained 5 percent after the company signed up an agreement with a Global Top 5 logistics major for modernizing and transforming its multi-country Payroll operations on Ramco’s Global Payroll platform. The logistics major will be unifying its payroll operations for 15 countries across Middle East & Africa. First Published on Sep 30, 2020 04:37 pm