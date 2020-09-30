Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 30

Indiabulls Housing Finance | CMP: Rs 156.30 | The stock price added 2 percent after the company sold further stake in OakNorth Holding. The company has further sold a portion of its stake in OakNorth Holding to TEMF Limited for approximately Rs 630 crore, as per the BSE release. With the latest stake sale, the company has raised a total of Rs 1,832 crores as fresh equity in the month of September 2020 (Rs 683 crore through QIP and Rs 1,149 crore through sale of stake in OakNorth) adding to the regulatory equity capital of the company, it added.