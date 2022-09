Indian benchmark indices ended sharply higher on September 30 with Nifty closing above 17,000 after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a repo rate hike by 50 bps. At close, the Sensex was up 1,016.96 points or 1.80% at 57,426.92, and the Nifty was up 276.20 points or 1.64% at 17,094.30.

Hindalco Industries | CMP: Rs 391.90 | The scrip rose over 5 percent after brokerage firm CLSA reiterated buy rating on Hindalco Industries with a target at Rs 525 per share. The concerns were overdone with share price indicating aluminium price of USD 1,850/tonne. Any uptick in metal prices or clarity on Novelis’ outlook would likely to lead to a re-rating, it added.

Power Grid | CMP: Rs 212.50 | The stock was up 2 percent on September 30. Research firm Jefferies has maintained buy rating on Power Grid Corporation with a target at Rs 260 per share. The reported RoE should improve to 19% from 17-18% and move higher as payout increases, it added.

L&T Tech | CMP: Rs 3,590 | The share price added 2 percent after the firm announced it is collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to deploy end-to-end solutions for the global 5G private network industry utilising their combined core expertise in the hi-tech & telecommunication domain.

Rail Vikas Nigam | CMP: Rs 33.70 | The stock added over 2 percent on September 30. The company received contract for construction of 4-lane highway from Samarlakota to Achampeta Junction, from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The contract is a part of Kakinada port to NH - 16 connectivity in Andhra Pradesh under Bharatmala Pariyojana on EPC mode at a cost of Rs 408 crore.

Heritage Foods | CMP: Rs 340 | The stock price gained over 9 percent on September 30. The company announced 1:1 Rights Issue through a regulatory filing. “The Board of Directors of the Company at the meeting approved to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:1 by way of Rights Issue basis at the face value of Rs 5 each per shares to the existing shareholders,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Adani Green | CMP: Rs 2,253.30 | The share price surged over 12 percent after the firm commissioned 600 MW World’s largest co-located Wind-Solar Hybrid power plant ‘’Hybrid Power Plant’’ at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The plant has Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) with SECI at Rs 2.69/kwh for 25 years.

Dilip Buildcon | CMP: Rs 219.90 | The stock jumped over 3 percent after the company was declared as L-l bidder for the tender floated by the Gujrat Metro Rail Corporation (CMRC) Limited.

Tejas Networks | CMP: Rs 673.50 | The share price ended in the green on September 30. The company announced the merger of Saankhya Labs Private Limited and Saankhya Strategic Electronics Private Limited through a process approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Tejas Networks acquired 64.40 percent of shares of Saankhya Labs Private Limited in July 2022.

Kalyan Jewellers | CMP: Rs 96 | The stock managed to end in the green on September 30. S&P Global Ratings withdrew its preliminary B issuer credit rating on Kalyan Jewellers as the company has delayed its plans to access the international debt capital markets.