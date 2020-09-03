Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 3

Buying was seen in IT, automobile, pharmaceutical and FMCG, while banking and metal remained under pressure Sandip Das Benchmark indices ended flat in rangebound trading on September 3 with buying seen in the IT, automobile and pharmaceutical stocks. At 15:31 hours IST, the Sensex is down 95.09 points, or 0.24 percent, at 38,990.94, and the Nifty is down 7.50 points, or 0.07 percent, at 11527.50 Vodafone Idea | CMP: Rs 12.85 | The stock zoomed 30 percent after reports indicated that US wireless carrier Verizon Communications and Amazon may invest more than $4 billion, the Mint reported on September 3 Power Mech Projects | CMP: Rs 456.25 | The stock jumped 5 percent after the company received a letter of intent/L1 intimation for work orders worth Rs 1,311.70 crore. The work orders include a project on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis in Karnataka worth Rs 555.13 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Ramkrishna Forgings | CMP: Rs 244.75 | The stock jumped 4 percent after registering a sharp increase in North America Class 8 truck sales during August. "Preliminary North American Class 8 net orders continued to climb in August, reaching 20,500 units for the month. August order activity was very consistent with July, up 3 percent MoM, and up 90 percent YoY," FTR said in its statement Aviation stocks gain | SpiceJet gained 3 percent and IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation) rose 2 percent on September 3 after the Centre allowed domestic airlines to operate at 60 percent of their pre-COVID level capacity. The aviation ministry issued an order on September 2 stating: "45 percent capacity may be read as 60 percent capacity," modifying its June 26 order, where it had placed a 45 percent cap on the number of domestic flights. Dr Reddy's Laboratories | CMP: Rs 4,427 | The stock price gained over a percent after the company launched Methylphenidate Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets USP, 18 mg, 27 mg, 36 mg and 54 mg, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Concerta (methylphenidate hydrochloride) Extended-Release Tablets, 18 mg, 27 mg, 36 mg, and 54 mg, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration Page Industries | CMP: Rs 19,080 | The counter shed over 3 percent after the company posted a net loss of Rs 39.6 crore in Q1FY21 versus a profit of Rs 111 crore in the same period last year. Revenue was down 65.9 percent YoY at Rs 284.4 crore, CNBC-TV18 reported NBCC (India) | CMP: Rs 28.25 | The counter jumped 5 percent after the company signed an MoU with the Election Commission of India for planning, designing and construction of an office building in Dwarka, New Delhi on September 1, wherein NBCC will work as a project management consultant. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 150 crore, the company said in an exchange filing Bharti Infratel | CMP: Rs 217.40 | The stock gained over 10 percent after it got a go-ahead from the board for Indus Tower merger. Coal India | CMP: Rs 135.70 | The share price ended in the red after the company's consolidated profit plunged 55.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,077.5 crore dented by COVID-19 pandemic and lower other income (down 32 percent YoY). Consolidated revenue from operations fell 25.9 percent YoY to Rs 18,487 crore in Q1, as offtake reduced by 21.5 percent to 120.42 million tonne amid lower demand. Coal India produced 121.04 MT tonnes of coal during Q1, down 11.6 percent YoY Gateway Distriparks | CMP: Rs 100 | The stock jumped 6 percent after the board approved various structures for streamlining the businesses currently being carried out by different group entities of the company, including Gateway Rail Freight , Gateway East India Pvt and evaluation of options for undertaking internal group restructuring as may be permitted under applicable laws, including but not limited to mergers, reverse merger, demerger or any other form of business restructuring which is beneficial to the company and all stakeholders involved First Published on Sep 3, 2020 05:18 pm