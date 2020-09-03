Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 3

Gateway Distriparks | CMP: Rs 100 | The stock jumped 6 percent after the board approved various structures for streamlining the businesses currently being carried out by different group entities of the company, including Gateway Rail Freight , Gateway East India Pvt and evaluation of options for undertaking internal group restructuring as may be permitted under applicable laws, including but not limited to mergers, reverse merger, demerger or any other form of business restructuring which is beneficial to the company and all stakeholders involved