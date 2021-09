Benchmark indices ended at fresh record closing high levels on September 3 led by the Reliance Industries. At close, the Sensex was up 277.41 points or 0.48% at 58,129.95, and the Nifty was up 89.40 points or 0.52% at 17,323.60.

IRB Infrastructure Developers | CMP: Rs 176.05 | The company share price gained over 4 percent on September 3 after company emerged as a preferred bidder for the construction of six lanes of 20.060 Kms Pondavakkam to Kannigaipair stretch on the upcoming Chittoor – Thachur Highway in the State of Tamil Nadu at the cost outlay of Rs 909 crore.

HDFC Life Insurance Company | CMP: Rs 734.40 | Share price fell more than 3 percent on September 3 after the company said it will acquire 100 percent stake in Exide Life Insurance from Exide Industries via issuance of 8,70,22,222 shares at an issue price of Rs 685 per share and a cash payout of Rs 726 crore aggregating to Rs 6,687 crore.

Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 2,388.50 | The share price hit fresh record high of Rs 2,395 and ended with 4 percent gain on September 3 after the company's subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) acquired controlling stake in Just Dial. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

Maruti Suzuki India | CMP: Rs 6,863.10 | The company share price rose 1 percent on September 3. The company today announced to proactively undertake a recall of some petrol variants of Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and XL6. This is to inspect for a possible defect in 181,754 units of these models manufactured between May 4, 2018 to October 27, 2020.

Steel Strips Wheels | CMP: Rs 1,861 | The company share price fell 1.5 percent after board approved sub-division of equity shares of the company from the existing 1 equity share of face value of Rs 10 each into 2 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each, subject to approval of shareholders of the company.

Jindal Steel and Power | CMP: Rs 392.60 | JSPL share price gained 4 percent after shareholders approved the deal to sell 96.42 percent stake in its arm Jindal Power for Rs 7,401 crore to its promoters owned firm Worldone, a source said.

Zen Technologies | CMP: Rs 153.80 | The company share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 153.80 and was locked at 10 percent upper circuit after the company secured an order worth Rs 155 crore from the Indian Air Force (IAF) for the supply of Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (CUAS). The order will be carried out over 12 months.

Salzer Electronics | CMP: Rs 167.55 | The company share price added 11 percent after it has incorporated a joint venture Salzer Emarch Electromobilidy to make electric conversion kits for auto-rickshaws, cars and buses and also manufacture novel electric driven utility vehicles and other allied activities.

S H Kelkar and Company | CMP: Rs 164.35 | The company share price jumped 9 percent on Septemebr 3 after it has won an order in the home care segment from a large global MNC player in the domestic FMCG market.