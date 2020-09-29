Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 29

BLS International Services | CMP: Rs 90.50 | The stock gained 4 percent after the company announced its most recent contract win from the Republic of Estonia. As per the terms of the contract, BLS is contracted to provide services with regards to issuance of digital ID to e-residents granted by the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PBGB) at 5 (five) newly added locations. The locations mandated by the contract are Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Brazil and South African Republic.