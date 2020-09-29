Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 29

Buying was witnesses in the metal, IT and auto sectors, while bank, FMCG, infra, pharma and energy indices ended in the red. Sandip Das Benchmark indices ended flat after a highly volatile session on September 29. At close, Sensex was down 8.41 points, or 0.02%, at 37,973.22, and Nifty was down 5.10 points, or 0.05%, at 11,222.40. About 1,170 shares advanced, 1,406 shares declined, and 168 shares were unchanged. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most today: BLS International Services | CMP: Rs 90.50 | The stock gained 4 percent after the company announced its most recent contract win from the Republic of Estonia. As per the terms of the contract, BLS is contracted to provide services with regards to issuance of digital ID to e-residents granted by the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PBGB) at 5 (five) newly added locations. The locations mandated by the contract are Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Brazil and South African Republic. Shree Cement | CMP: Rs 19,795 | The stock added over a percent after the company approved setting up of a Clinker Unit at Baloda Bazar, Raipur in Chhattisgarh with capacity upto 12,000 Tons Per Day (TPD) for an investment of around Rs 1,000 crore. Shalby | CMP: Rs 85 | The share price jumped 6 percent after the company's board approved enabling resolution to reduce the promoters’ holding from the current 79.45 percent to 75 percent and to increase public shareholding to at least 25 percent. Steel Strips Wheels | CMP: Rs 443.15 | The stock price added 2 percent after the company received export orders for 9,000 wheels for EU trailer market. The company confirms export orders of nearly 9,000 wheels for EU trailer market, to be executed in the month of October & November from its Chennai plant. Prime Focus | CMP: Rs 41.35 | The share price gained 10 percent after the company announced its intention to commence a private offering of USD 375 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2025. DNEG plc announced that it intends to commence a private offering of USD 375 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2025. Dr Lalchandani Labs | CMP: Rs 10 | The stock price was up 3 percent after the company decided to further expand current testing capacities with installation of additional high throughput machine, automatic systems, hiring of additional manpower and increased working hours to 24*7. Ceat | CMP: Rs 1,007 | The share price jumped 6 percent after the company plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The board of directors of the company has approved the raising of funds up to Rs 250 crore through issuance of secured, listed, rated, taxable and redeemable NCDs on private placement basis, in one or more tranches. Hindustan Zinc | CMP: Rs 212.10 | The stock ended in the green after the board of directors of the company approved allotment of 35,200 rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures bearing a face value of Rs 10 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 3520 crore on private placement basis. Jet Airways | CMP: Rs 28.05 | The stock price jumped 5 percent after the Committee of Creditors of the insolvent airline on September 28 gave the airline's bidders to come up with a revised offer by September 30, after initial bids were deemed unsatisfactory, according to a Mint report. Kalpataru Power Transmission | CMP: Rs 248 | The share price added a percent after the company said the firm and its joint venture partner have completed 74 percent equity stake sale in Jhajjar KT Transco Pvt Ltd (JKTPL) to IndiGrid. KPTL has completed sale of about 37.78 percent of equity shares (which includes 1.32 percent equity shares held by KVPL and acquired by the Company), the filing said. First Published on Sep 29, 2020 04:42 pm