MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 29

On the sectoral front, the power, metal, pharma and realty indices added 1-3.5 percent, while selling was seen in the auto, bank, capital goods, FMCG names. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended in the green.

Sandip Das
September 29, 2021 / 04:42 PM IST
Benchmark indices ended lower for the second consecutive session on September 29 amid volatility. At close, the Sensex was down 254.33 points or 0.43% at 59,413.27, and the Nifty was down 37.30 points or 0.21% at 17,711.30.
Benchmark indices ended lower for the second consecutive session on September 29 amid volatility. At close, the Sensex was down 254.33 points or 0.43% at 59,413.27, and the Nifty was down 37.30 points or 0.21% at 17,711.30.
Real Estate COVID-19
Godrej Properties | CMP: Rs 2,315 | The share price was up over 3 percent after the real estate major entered into an agreement to redevelop a land parcel in the upscale neighbourhood of Wadala, Mumbai. Spread across 7.5 acres, this project will offer approximately 1.6 million square feet of saleable area comprising primarily of residential apartments of various configurations, as per the company's press release.
Earnings
HDFC AMC | CMP: Rs 2,904.95 | The stock price fell over 5 percent after foreign promoter Standard Life Investments is likely to sell 1.06 crore equity shares (5 percent stake) in HDFC Asset Management Company via open market transaction, according to media reports.
Blue Star
Blue Star | CMP: Rs 883.50 | The stock ended in the red on September 29. The air conditioning and commercial refrigeration major said it would invest around Rs 550 crore over the next few years for setting up a greenfield manufacturing unit at Sri City, in Andhra Pradesh.
Gallantt Ispat
Gallantt Ispat | CMP: Rs 57 | The share jumped over 6 percent after the company's board on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, has approved an investment up to Rs 135 crore in the equity capital of Gallantt Industry Private Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of the company, inclusive of earlier sanctioned investment limits of Rs 70 crore.
BLS International
BLS International | CMP: Rs 262 | The scrip gained over 3 percent after the firm won the contract with Embassy of Italy in Russia for visa processing for a period of 5 years in partnership. Under the contract, the company is expected to process approximately 1,40,000 applications every year with 20 centres across Russia, company said in its press release.
Atul Auto Ltd.
Atul Auto | CMP: Rs 220 | The stock ended in the green on September 29. The company started commercial production at Bhayla plant for manufacturing three wheeler automobiles.
cement
Andhra Cements | CMP: Rs 18 | The share ended lower on September 29. The company's consortium of creditors plans to start anew the debt resolution process at the distressed company. Jaypee Group-owned Andhra Cements' consortium of creditors plans to start anew the debt resolution process at the distressed company after receiving poor response from bidders to their first attempt to sell the asset, three people with knowledge of the matter said.
Real Estate India
DB Realty | CMP: Rs 25.85 | The scrip was down over 4 percent on September 29. The company acquired additional equity in Neelkamal Realtors Tower Pvt. Ltd making it wholly owned unit of DB realty, it said in a regulatory filing.
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCL Tech | CMP: Rs 1,282.60 | The share price ended in the green after the firm and Proximus have announced a strategic partnership to launch hybrid next-generation cloud portfolio for Benelux market. Benelux stands for Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.
Morepen Laboratories | CMP: Rs 56.85 | The stock added over a percent after its shareholders have approved to shift its medical devices business into a newly incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary.
Morepen Laboratories | CMP: Rs 56.85 | The stock added over a percent after its shareholders have approved to shift its medical devices business into a newly incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary.
Sandip Das
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow
first published: Sep 29, 2021 04:42 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.