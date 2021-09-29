Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 29

Benchmark indices ended lower for the second consecutive session on September 29 amid volatility. At close, the Sensex was down 254.33 points or 0.43% at 59,413.27, and the Nifty was down 37.30 points or 0.21% at 17,711.30.

Godrej Properties | CMP: Rs 2,315 | The share price was up over 3 percent after the real estate major entered into an agreement to redevelop a land parcel in the upscale neighbourhood of Wadala, Mumbai. Spread across 7.5 acres, this project will offer approximately 1.6 million square feet of saleable area comprising primarily of residential apartments of various configurations, as per the company's press release.

HDFC AMC | CMP: Rs 2,904.95 | The stock price fell over 5 percent after foreign promoter Standard Life Investments is likely to sell 1.06 crore equity shares (5 percent stake) in HDFC Asset Management Company via open market transaction, according to media reports.

Blue Star | CMP: Rs 883.50 | The stock ended in the red on September 29. The air conditioning and commercial refrigeration major said it would invest around Rs 550 crore over the next few years for setting up a greenfield manufacturing unit at Sri City, in Andhra Pradesh.

Gallantt Ispat | CMP: Rs 57 | The share jumped over 6 percent after the company's board on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, has approved an investment up to Rs 135 crore in the equity capital of Gallantt Industry Private Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of the company, inclusive of earlier sanctioned investment limits of Rs 70 crore.

BLS International | CMP: Rs 262 | The scrip gained over 3 percent after the firm won the contract with Embassy of Italy in Russia for visa processing for a period of 5 years in partnership. Under the contract, the company is expected to process approximately 1,40,000 applications every year with 20 centres across Russia, company said in its press release.

Atul Auto | CMP: Rs 220 | The stock ended in the green on September 29. The company started commercial production at Bhayla plant for manufacturing three wheeler automobiles.

Andhra Cements | CMP: Rs 18 | The share ended lower on September 29. The company's consortium of creditors plans to start anew the debt resolution process at the distressed company. Jaypee Group-owned Andhra Cements' consortium of creditors plans to start anew the debt resolution process at the distressed company after receiving poor response from bidders to their first attempt to sell the asset, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

DB Realty | CMP: Rs 25.85 | The scrip was down over 4 percent on September 29. The company acquired additional equity in Neelkamal Realtors Tower Pvt. Ltd making it wholly owned unit of DB realty, it said in a regulatory filing.

HCL Tech | CMP: Rs 1,282.60 | The share price ended in the green after the firm and Proximus have announced a strategic partnership to launch hybrid next-generation cloud portfolio for Benelux market. Benelux stands for Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.