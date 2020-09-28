Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 28

NTPC | CMP: Rs 87.75 | The stock gained over 3 percent after CLSA maintained a buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 140 per share. The research firm is of the view that the company is set for an ESG rating upgrade. It has raised its ESG score for NTPC by 11 percent adding that it will expand regulated equity by 35 percent and RoE by 163 bps over FY20-22, according to a CNBC-TV18 report. The company has invited bids for the procurement of biomass pellets which would be used to co-fire its thermal plants. The pellets made out of stubble and husk would be utilised at its 17 thermal coal-fired power plants across the country as part of measures to reduce stubble burning.