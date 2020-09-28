Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 28

All the sectoral indices ended in the green with bank, metal and auto indices rose 3 percent each. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose over 2 percent each. Sandip Das Benchmark indices ended higher for the second day in a row on September 28 on the back of buying seen across the sectors. At close, Sensex was up 592.97 points, or 1.59%, at 37,981.63, and Nifty was up 177.20 points, or 1.60%, at 11,227.50. About 1,888 shares advanced, 763 shares declined, and 158 shares remained unchanged. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most: Gateway Distriparks | CMP: Rs 92.55 | The stock jumped over 5 percent after the board approved the merger of Gateway East India with the company. After Gateway East India’s Merger, the company will be merged with Gateway Rail. The company also approved the payment of an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for the financial year 2020-21. The record date for the dividend is October 8 and the date of payment shall be on or before October 22, 2020, the company said in an exchange filing. Ratnamani Metals | CMP: Rs 1,237 | The share price gained over 2 percent after the company bagged domestic order worth Rs 216 crore. The company has received a domestic order of Rs 216 crore in Carbon Steel Division of the company for the supply of coated CS Pipes for oil & gas sector. Gulf Oil Lubricants | CMP: Rs 662.20 | The stock price added over 3 percent after the company announced a strategic lubricants partnership with S-Oil Corporation of South Korea. Gulf Oil Lubricants India has announced a long-term strategic partnership with S-Oil Corporation, South Korea to exclusively manufacture and market their entire range of lubricants under the brand - ‘S-Oil Seven’ for the Indian market, the company said in an exchange filing. Jet Airways | The share price was up 5 percent ahead of lenders' meeting scheduled today. There are hopes that it will be lenders' final gathering to select the next owner of the airline that was grounded in April 2019. The airline had received bids from two suitors, both consortiums, on July 21. The first consortium was of Flight Simulation Technique Centre Pvt Ltd, Big Charter Pvt Ltd, and Imperial Capital Investments LLC. Multiplex stocks rally | Shares of PVR jumped over 11 percent while that of Inox Leisure rose over 5 percent after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that cinema halls and open-air theatres will be allowed to operate in the state from October 1. "To return to normalcy, Jatras, Plays, OATs, Cinemas & all musical, dance, recital & magic shows shall be allowed to function with 50 participants or less from October 1, subject to adherence to physical distancing norms, wearing of masks and compliance to precautionary protocols," the chief minister said on Twitter. Jubilant Foodworks | CMP: Rs 2,422.05 | The stock gained 4 percent after foreign research house Jefferies has initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating and kept a target at Rs 2,650 per share. According to research house, the COVID-19 crisis will have a lasting impact on food services market, however the increased customer focus on hygiene & quality augurs well for the company. L&T Technology CMP: Rs 1,640 | The share price added 3 percent after the company has been selected to provide engineering services for Tenneco’s DRiV original equipment (OE) Ride Control business group. It will set-up a HUB Development Center to provide DRiV with additional engineering capacity in conventional damper and component development. Thomas Cook | CMP: Rs 27.55 | The stock fell over 6 percent after the company's board withdrew share buyback due to impact of COVID-19 on business. The board in February had approved a share buyback of 6.9 percent of total equity worth Rs 150 crore. "Considering the fact that the present commercial and financial position of the Company has undergone substantial deterioration on account of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the extended global lockdown measures, it is critical and in the best interests of all our shareholders and investors to protect the financial sustainability of the Company," the company said in a BSE filing. State Bank of India | CMP: Rs 187.45 | The share price added almost 3 percent on September 28. The board of directors of the bank will consider a proposal for raising of Basel III compliant AT 1 bonds to the extent of Rs 5,000 crore, according to an exchange filing. NTPC | CMP: Rs 87.75 | The stock gained over 3 percent after CLSA maintained a buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 140 per share. The research firm is of the view that the company is set for an ESG rating upgrade. It has raised its ESG score for NTPC by 11 percent adding that it will expand regulated equity by 35 percent and RoE by 163 bps over FY20-22, according to a CNBC-TV18 report. The company has invited bids for the procurement of biomass pellets which would be used to co-fire its thermal plants. The pellets made out of stubble and husk would be utilised at its 17 thermal coal-fired power plants across the country as part of measures to reduce stubble burning. First Published on Sep 28, 2020 04:31 pm