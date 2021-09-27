Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 27

The benchmark indices ended flat note on September 27, with the Sensex holding above 60,000. At close, the Sensex was up 29.41 points, or 0.05% at 60,077.88, and the Nifty was up 1.90 points, or 0.01%, at 17,855.10.

Zee Entertainment | CMP: Rs 319.90 | The scrip managed to close in the green after falling over 3 percent on September 27. Invesco, the largest shareholder in the firm is insisting on an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to reconstitute the board and remove MD & CEO Punit Goenka. The demands of Invesco in the EGM are in contrast to the terms of the Zee-Sony non-binding merger announcement that leaves Goenka in charge as MD & CEO.

Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 2,527 | The stock added over a percent after hitting a fresh record high on September 27. The investors are banking on the growth story of the company, thanks to the visible progress on the front of Reliance Aramco deal, rapidly increasing digital footprint of Reliance Jio, healthy growth prospects of Reliance Retail and the company's plans for its renewable energy business, analysts said. Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Hindustan Copper | CMP: Rs 109.85 | The share price ended in the red on September 27. The government plans to sell up to 31,98,646 equity shares through an offer for sale to the eligible employees at a price of Rs 116 a share. The employee OFS will remain open from September 27 to September 29.

PVR, Inox Leisure | Multiplex chain operators PVR, INOX Leisure gained on September 27 following the Maharashtra government's decision to reopen theatres and auditoriums from October 22, with COVID protocol in place. PVR closed with gains of 5 percent at Rs 1,591.30, while Inox Leisure jumped 7 percent to need the day at Rs 373.95.

AstraZeneca Pharma | CMP: Rs 3,120 | The stock price ended in the green after the company received import and market permission from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for Selumetinib 10 mg & 25 mg capsules.

NBCC | CMP: Rs 47.35 | The share added over 2 percent after the company secured a work order for the construction of 2,000 social housing units at Hulhumale, Maldives on EPC basis. The total cost of the project is $130 million (Rs 968.50 crore approximately).

United Breweries | CMP: Rs 1,554.20 | The scrip shed over 3 percent after CCI penalised United Breweries India and Carlsberg India for carterlisation. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on September 24 imposed penalties of around Rs 900 crore on the beer-making companies as well as their trade association All India Brewers’ Association (AIBA) for cartelisation.

Patel Engineering | CMP: Rs 18 | The share jumped over 8 percent after the firm bagged a Rs 1,251 crore Lot II Civil Work contract for 500 MW Teesta-VI hydroelectric project in Sikkim from Lanco Teesta Hydro Power Limited, a wholly0owned subsidiary of NHPC Ltd.

Nucleus Software | CMP: Rs 597 | The stock ended in the red on September 27. The company board approved buyback of up to 22,67,400 equity shares (7.81% of paid up equity) at Rs 700 a share for an amount up to Rs 158.71 crore.