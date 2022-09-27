Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 27

Dish TV | CMP: Rs 15.95 | The stock price fell over 6 percent after the company said in a notice to exchanges that its shareholders had rejected four of six resolutions at an annual general meeting on Monday. The firm said its AGM adjourned without assigning a day for a further meeting and the board strength is now down to two members. The resolutions not approved by shareholders include those related to adoption of financial statements for fiscal years 2021 and 2022, appointment of new statutory auditor SN Dhawan & Co, and appointment of Rakesh Mohan as non-executive independent director.

Maruti Suzuki India | CMP: Rs 8777 | The scrip ended in the red on September 27 a day after the company started retail sales of the Grand Vitara. "Maruti Suzuki India on September 26 starts retail sales of its newest flagship offering from NEXA, the Grand Vitara," the company said in its release. CLSA has a sell call on the stock with a target of Rs 7,374. Morgan Stanley has maintained overweight rating on the stock with a target of Rs 9,839.

Shakti Pumps | CMP: Rs 511 | The stock rose 5 percent after the company said it received funds in advance for the pumps it will be supplying to the government of Uganda. The pump maker in a regulatory filing said it has received an advance of $6 million from Export‐Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank) on behalf of the Ugandan government represented by the Ministry of Water and Environment for supplying solar‐powered water pumping systems. The company will begin the project execution from October 2022.

Filatex India | CMP: Rs 109.25 | The share price surged 12 percent after the company commissioned its project for debottlenecking melt capacity of 50 MT per day and manufacturing lines of 120 MT per day at Dahej Plant.

Muthoot Finance | CMP: Rs 1,013 | The scrip jumped 6 percent after the firm signed an MoU with UAE-based Lulu International Exchange to work as its collection partner. Through this partnership, Muthoot Finance aims to drive convenience and ease of money transfer for over 4 lakh NRIs in the UAE region whose relatives have availed gold loans back home, the company said in its release.

GPT Infraprojects | CMP: Rs 115.20 | The stock ended in the red on September 27. The board of GPT Infraprojects has approved the bonus issue of equity shares in the proportion of 1 equity share of Rs 10 each for every 1 equity share of Rs 10 each held by the shareholders of the company as on the record date to be fixed by the board, subject to the approval of shareholders through Postal Ballot.

HFCL | CMP: Rs 71.30 | The stock price was up 3 percent after the firm received the Purchase Orders aggregating to Rs 202.60 crore, consisting Purchase Orders of Rs 167.60 crores from Reliance Retail Limited & Reliance Projects & Property Management Services Limited for supply of Optical Fibre Cables and of Rs 35 crores from one of the overseas customers for supply of various types of OFC and its related accessories.

Exide Industries | CMP: Rs 157.75 | The stock added 2 percent on September 27. The company announced the 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony for its first lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility at the Hi-Tech Defense & Aerospace Park Phase-2, Bengaluru. "The event marked the formal start of construction of one of India's first multi-gigawatt hour lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility," the battery maker said in a statement.

Nazara Technologies | CMP: Rs 658.50 | The stock shed 3 percent after the Tamil Nadu government passed an ordinance banning online gaming in the state, dealing a blow to the nascent but fast-growing sector. The Tamil Nadu cabinet, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, approved an ordinance on September 26 to ban online games with stakes in the state. According to a government statement, the ordinance will take effect following the governor's approval.