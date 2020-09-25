Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 25

Duroply Industries | CMP: Rs 38.90 | The stock price zoomed 20 percent after the board approved the sale and transfer of the company's tea processing business. The Board of Directors of Duroply Industries at its meeting on September 24 approved the proposal for the sale of the tea-processing business of the company subject to the approval of the shareholders by way of slump sale as a going concern on as is and where is basis, the company said in an exchange filing.