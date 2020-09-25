Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 25

All the sectoral indices ended in the green. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained 2-3 percent. Sandip Das The benchmark indices on September 25 recovered most of the losses of the previous session and ended near the day's high. At close, the Sensex was up 835.06 points or 2.28 percent at 37,388.66 on September 25 and the Nifty was up 244.80 points or 2.27 percent at 11,050.30. About 1,953 shares advanced, 648 declined and 165 remained unchanged. Tata Consumer Products | CMP: Rs 509.80 | The stock gained over 4 percent following reports that the company was planning a non-binding bid for the vending machine business of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. The board of Tata Consumer Products has approved a proposal to evaluate the buyout and is planning a non-binding bid, a Bloomberg report said. CDEL, which owns the Cafe Coffee Day chain, is asking for $271 million valuation for the vending-machine business, sources told the news agency. Canara Bank | CMP: Rs 87.30 | The share price added 4 percent after the board approved a capital-raising plan. The lender has decided to raise additional equity share capital amounting up to Rs 2,000 crore through the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route in one or more tranches with a premium to be decided as per applicable the guidelines. The QIP issue shall be within the overall maximum limit of the board- approved capital raising plan (FY 2020-21) of Rs 5,000 crore equity share capital (including premium) and is subject to market conditions and necessary approvals. Advanced Enzymes | CMP: Rs 290.65 | The stock gained over 6 percent after Nalanda India Equity Fund acquired a 3.75 percent stake in the company via an open market transaction on September 24. Nalanda India Equity Fund bought 41,90,491 equity shares in Advanced Enzyme Technologies at Rs 263.8 per share, the bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange shows. Foreign portfolio investor (FPI) bought around a 4 percent stake in the company via open market. Granules India | CMP: Rs 378 | The share price was up over 4 percent after three global private equity heavyweights— KKR, Bain Capital and Blackstone—expressed interest in acquiring a controlling stake in Granules India, sources told Moneycontrol. “Blackstone, KKR and Bain Capital have submitted non-binding bids for the proposed transaction,” a source said. BPCL | CMP: Rs 374 | The stock ended in the red after a report indicated that the government's stake sale in the company may get delayed. The efforts to privatise refiner BPCL could spill over into the next fiscal year, according to a government document and sources, hurting New Delhi's efforts to rein in a ballooning fiscal deficit, Reuters news agency said. Duroply Industries | CMP: Rs 38.90 | The stock price zoomed 20 percent after the board approved the sale and transfer of the company's tea processing business. The Board of Directors of Duroply Industries at its meeting on September 24 approved the proposal for the sale of the tea-processing business of the company subject to the approval of the shareholders by way of slump sale as a going concern on as is and where is basis, the company said in an exchange filing. Cipla | CMP: Rs 771 | The stock jumped 5 percent after the company received USFDA approval for a multiple sclerosis drug. The company has received final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Dimethyl Fumarate DR Capsules 120mg, 240mg and 120mg/240mg Starter Pak from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA), the pharma major said in a release. GMR Infra | CMP: Rs 23.40 | The share price gained over 10 percent after the company sold its entire stake in Kakinada SEZ. The company signed definitive agreements for the sale of the entire 51 percent stake owned by its wholly-owned subsidiary GMR SEZ and Port Holding Limited in Kakinada SEZ Limited (KSEZ) to Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure Private Limited, a release said. Vodafone Idea | CMP: Rs 10.20 | The stock surged 10 percent after the British telecom major won the case against India over retrospective tax demand, CNBC-TV18 reported. The Permanent Court of Arbitration in Hague ruled that the conduct of India's tax department was in breach of "fair and equitable" treatment. Tata Consultancy Services | CMP: Rs 2,417.75 | The share price added over 3 percent after the company partnered with Maurices, a fashion-apparel retail chain. The company partnered with Maurices, a women’s fashion-apparel retail chain in the US and Canada, to help create a new flexible and scalable IT landscape for the latter. TCS, as its digital transformation partner, will help build its greenfield IT ecosystem that will optimise more than 200 existing applications and software components in the next 17 months of their transformational journey, the company said in the release. First Published on Sep 25, 2020 05:04 pm