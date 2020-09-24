Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 24

All sectoral indices ended in the red with IT and Metal pack falling 4 percent each. Sandip Das Selling continued on the six consecutive day on the Dalal Street amid weak global cues. At close, the Sensex was down 1,114.82 points or 2.96% to 36,553.60, and the Nifty was down 326.40 points or 2.93% at 10,805.50. About 598 shares advanced, 2009 shares declined, and 155 shares ended flat. Panacea Biotec | CMP: Rs 198.15 | The stock jumped 5 percent after the company completed phases I and II study of its dengue vaccine candidate DengiAIl. "Panacea Biotec Ltd. is delighted to announce the successful completion of its Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of its vaccine, DengiAll, a single-dose liveattenuated tetravalent vaccine," the company said in an exchange filing. Shalby | CMP: Rs 74.25 | The share price ended in the green as the company's board will consider options to reduce promoters' holding. A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on September 28 to consider and approve options to reduce the promoter's holding from the current 79.45% to 75.00% which is a mandatory requirement as per SEBI regulation, the company said in the release. Ircon International | CMP: Rs 77.55 | The stock price shed over 3 percent on September 24. The company won an order for nine road over bridges' from the Ministry of Railways. Value at more than Rs 400 crore, the company got the order through competitive bidding among PSUs. It will provide project management services for ROBs that will replace level crossings. The period of completion is 24 months from the date of signing of MOU with Zonal Railways. Datamatics Global Services | CMP: Rs 73.70 | The stock was down 5 percent at close on September 24. The company has been awarded a contract for the delivery of tools for the Static and Fatigue Testing of the control surfaces of the Boeing-Saab T-7A Red Hawk Program. J.Kumar Infraprojects | CMP: Rs 99.80 | The share price ended lower by over 4 percent. The company received a Letter of Acceptance from MMRDA for Rs 49,83,15,7581 and from DMRC for Rs 41,17,47,405. Tata Elxsi | CMP: Rs 1,185.25 | The stock ended in the red. The company announced the opening of a Global Engineering Center (GEC) with Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co KG, a world leader in providing mechatronics solutions for the transportation industry. Tata Elxsi has been selected as the Global engineering services partner by Schaeffler, and the GEC is part of a strategic multi-year engineering services engagement. Gayatri Projects | CMP: Rs 17.30 | The stock price ended over 1 percent in the green after the company received Letter of Award (LOA) from Namami Gange & Rural Water Supply Department in Uttar Pradesh for construction of Kachonda Kalan Group of Villages Water Supply Scheme and relevant works including commissioning and operation & maintenance for 10 years. Cadila Healthcare | CMP: Rs 375 | The share price shed 2 percent. The drug firm received tentative approval from the US health regulator to market anti-cancer drug Palbociclib Capsules. Zydus Cadila has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Palbociclib Capsules in the strengths of 75 mg, 100 mg, and 125 mg, Zydus Cadila, part of the Cadila Healthcare group, said in a regulatory filing. Ramco Systems | CMP: Rs 350.75 | The stock ended lower by 5 percent on September 24. The company has signed an agreement with United Arab Shipping Company Limited for implementing its Global Payroll software across 17 countries including the Middle East, Africa and India. Jindal Steel & Power | CMP: Rs 164.65 | The stock price fell over 6 percent despite ICRA reaffirming its ratings on JSPL's bank facilities and non-convertible debentures due to its healthy standalone operating performance in FY21 despite subdued demand trends and challenging market conditions. First Published on Sep 24, 2020 04:25 pm