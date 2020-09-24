Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 24

Ircon International | CMP: Rs 77.55 | The stock price shed over 3 percent on September 24. The company won an order for nine road over bridges' from the Ministry of Railways. Value at more than Rs 400 crore, the company got the order through competitive bidding among PSUs. It will provide project management services for ROBs that will replace level crossings. The period of completion is 24 months from the date of signing of MOU with Zonal Railways.