Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 22

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closed 1.70 percent and 1.61 percent lower, respectively. Sandip Das Sensex closed 300 points, or 0.79 percent, lower at 37,734.08 on September 22 while Nifty ended at 11,153.65 with a loss of 97 points, or 0.86 percent. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closed 1.70 percent and 1.61 percent lower, respectively. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most: Jindal Steel & Power | CMP: Rs 170.50 | The stock price shed over 2 percent following reports that Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (DBTCA) filed Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) on fund transfers by the company for two consecutive years. The media reports were based on leaked suspicious activity reports (SARs) filed by banks and other financial firms with the US Department of Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCen). Deepak Nitrite | CMP: Rs 854 | The share price jumped 5 percent after The Vanguard Group Inc on September 21 picked up shares worth nearly Rs 101 crore through an open market transaction. As per bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange, The Vanguard Group Inc A/C Vanguard Emerging Markets Stocks INDEXFD A series bought a little over 12 lakh scrips of Deepak Nitrite at an average price of Rs 839.18 apiece. This translated into a total deal value of Rs 100.95 crore. HSIL | CMP: Rs 78 | The stock price gained 10 percent after company said its board approved the share buyback plan. "The board approved the proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each from open market through NSE and BSE at a maximum buyback price of Rs 105 per equity share payable in cash for an aggregate amount of Rs 70 crore," the company said in a regulatory filing. Strides Pharma Science | CMP: Rs 663 | The stock ended in the green after company arm received USFDA nod for tension headache tablets. The drug firm said its subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte Ltd, has received approval from the US health regulator for Butalbital, Acetaminophen, and Caffeine tablets, used to treat tension headaches. The approved product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the Reference Listed Drug (RLD), Butalbital, Acetaminophen, and Caffeine tablets of Actavis Laboratories FL Inc. Info Edge (India) | CMP: Rs 3326 | The share price was down over 2 percent after global brokerage firm Nomura downgraded the stock to neutral. As per CNBC-TV18, Nomura has fixed a target price of Rs 3,040 for the stock and said that it expects weakness in some of the core business i.e. Naukri & 99acres. Route Mobile | CMP: Rs 699.80 | The stock jumped over 7 percent after Global financial firm Goldman Sachs invested in Route Mobile through its three funds - Goldman Sachs India Fund acquired 4,75,012 equity shares in the company, Goldman Sachs Trust Emerging Markets Equity Fund 8,00,908 shares and GS FDS SICAV GS Global Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio bought 11,33,423 shares at Rs 705.95 per share on the NSE. Reliance Capital | CMP: Rs 7.85 | The share price was down 4 percent on September 22. The company has begun the process for monetisation of its assets, PTI said. The key assets of Reliance Capital include Reliance Securities, Reliance Health and Reliance General Insurance Company. Other assets include Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, which is a 51:49 joint venture with Nippon Life, and Reliance Capital's 49 per cent stake in Reliance Asset Reconstruction Company. GMM Pfaudler | CMP: Rs 4682.70 | The stock tumbled 10 percent after promoter group of the company that includes Pfaulder Inc., Millars Machinery Company Private Limited and Urmi Patel, proposed to sell 40.93 lakh equity shares representing approximately 28 percent of the total paid up equity share capital via offer for sale (OFS). State Bank of India | CMP: Rs 186.95 | The stock price ended in the green after the bank raised Rs 7,000 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds. "The Committee of Directors for Capital Raising at its meeting of held on September 21, 2020 accorded its approval to allot 70,000 Basel III compliant non-convertible, taxable, redeemable...debt instruments in the nature of debentures aggregating to Rs 7,000 crore, to bond subscribers," SBI said in a regulatory filing. Repco Home Finance | CMP: Rs 158 | The share price gained over a percent after rating agency CARE revised the company's rating To AA- From AA and has changed outlook to ‘Stable’ from ‘Negative’. First Published on Sep 22, 2020 04:29 pm