Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 22

HSIL | CMP: Rs 78 | The stock price gained 10 percent after company said its board approved the share buyback plan. "The board approved the proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each from open market through NSE and BSE at a maximum buyback price of Rs 105 per equity share payable in cash for an aggregate amount of Rs 70 crore," the company said in a regulatory filing.