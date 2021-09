The Indian benchmark indices ended marginally lower after a volatile session on September 22. At close, the Sensex was down 77.94 points, or 0.13%, at 58,927.33, and the Nifty was down 15.30 points, or 0.09%, at 17,546.70.

Zee Entertainment | CMP: Rs 333.70 | The stock price zoomed over 30 percent after the company signed a merger deal with Sony Pictures India. "The board of directors of ZEEL, at its meeting held on September 22, 2021, has approved the execution of a non-binding term sheet (termsheet) with Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited (Sony India), in relation to a potential transaction involving a composite scheme of arrangement for the merger of the Company and Sony India and infusion of growth capital by the promoters of Sony India into Sony India as part of the merger," the company said in a press release.

Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 310 | The scrip was up over 2 percent after the automaker said it would hike the price of its commercial vehicles by around 2 percent from October 1 to offset the impact of rising input costs. The effective price hike will be implemented based on the model and the variant of the vehicle, the auto major said in a statement.

KPIT Technologies | CMP: Rs 339.50 | The stock price jumped over 6 percent after the company said it will acquire a 25% stake in Future Mobility upfront and the balance shareholding will be acquired over FY23 and FY24. “The total consideration for 100% shareholding will not exceed € 15.6 million," the company said in an exchange filing.

Dynamatic Technologies | CMP: Rs 2,980 | The share jumped over 4 percent after the company bagged a Boeing contract to produce aerostructures for its latest fighter jet. The Bengaluru-headquartered firm has been awarded a contract for making assemblies for Boeing's newest tactical fighter F-15EX Eagle II. This is a first where aerostructures for the latest and most advanced F-15EX Eagle II will be made in India, the company said in a statement.

Torrent Power | CMP: Rs 492.80 | The stock ended in the green on September 22. The company has entered into a share-purchase agreement with CESC Limited, Haldia Energy Limited and other nominal shareholders (the sellers) to acquire 100% of the share capital of Surya Vidyut Limited (the SPV), a wholly owned subsidiary of CESC Limited.

Route Mobile | CMP: Rs 1,984 | The scrip ended in the green after the company approved raising of funds through the issuance of equity shares or other securities convertible into or exchangeable into equity shares or non-convertible debt instruments or any combination thereof through private placement, preferential issue, issuance of American Depository Receipts, Global Depository Receipts or Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds, Qualified Institutions placement, further public offer or through any other permissible mode or any combination thereof, in one or more tranches for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 2,000 crore.

KEC International | CMP: Rs 441.85 | The stock price shed over 2 percent on September 22 even though the firm said it has secured new orders of Rs 1,157 crores across its various businesses.

Nucleus Software | CMP: Rs 595.55 | The share price surged over 12 percent after the company said its board will meet on September 24, 2021 to consider a proposal for a share buyback.

Surya Roshni | CMP: Rs 780 | The stock price gained over 3 percent after the company received order of Rs 41.22 crore for implementing of smart LED street lights and installation of centralized monitoring system with operation and maintenance from the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority.