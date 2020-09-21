Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 21

Future Enterprises | CMP: Rs 13.55 | The stock was down nearly 5 percent after the company said it defaulted on debt repayment towards the commercial paper. In a BSE filing on September 18, the company said it defaulted on Rs 90 crore commercial paper on September 14, 2020. "The company is unable to service its obligations in respect of the payment of commercial paper. The delay in reporting is due to efforts being made by the company to make payment by mobilising certain funds to make payment and then submit a report of having repaid with delay," said the company.