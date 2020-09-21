Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 21

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closed 3.43 percent and 3.61 percent down, respectively. Sandip Das Sensex closed 812 points, or 2.09 percent, lower at 38,034.14 on September 21 while Nifty ended 254 points, or 2.21 percent, lower at 11,250.55. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closed 3.43 percent and 3.61 percent down, respectively. Ramco Systems | CMP: Rs 388 | The stock gained around 4 percent after the company signed an agreement with CHI Aviation. In an exchange filing the company said that it has signed an agreement with CHI Aviation for delivering the full suite Ramco Aviation Software, comprising of Maintenance & Engineering, Supply Chain, MRO Sales, Flight Operations, Manufacturing, and Finance. Birla Corporation | CMP: Rs 660 | The share price shed over 8 percent after the Calcutta High Court restrained Harsh Vardhan Lodha from holding any position in MP Birla Group companies with immediate effect. With this Lodha, who has fought for almost a decade to retain control of cement maker Birla Corp and the MP Birla group companies, will be removed with immediate effect from all company positions. The court’s ruling is a significant victory for the extended Birla family, which is contesting the legal validity of Priyamvada Birla’s Will, according to a Mint report. Future Enterprises | CMP: Rs 13.55 | The stock was down nearly 5 percent after the company said it defaulted on debt repayment towards the commercial paper. In a BSE filing on September 18, the company said it defaulted on Rs 90 crore commercial paper on September 14, 2020. "The company is unable to service its obligations in respect of the payment of commercial paper. The delay in reporting is due to efforts being made by the company to make payment by mobilising certain funds to make payment and then submit a report of having repaid with delay," said the company. HCL Tech | CMP: Rs 802.65 | The share price shed a percent on September 21. Earlier in the day, the stock hit new high on BSE after the company announced plans to acquire IT company DWS Limited. HCL Technologies on September 21 announced its intent to acquire DWS Limited, an Australian IT, business and management consulting group. DWS, with over 700 employees and offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Canberra, delivers business and technology innovation to large clients across a spectrum of verticals, the company said in an exchange filing. Route Mobile CMP: Rs 650.30 | The cloud communication services provider, listed with a massive 102.3 percent premium on September 21 after having strong response to the public issue. The stock started off the first session at Rs 708 , against issue price of Rs 350 per share, which was ahead of Street expectations. On the National Stock Exchange, it opened at Rs 717, a massive 104.9 percent premium over IPO price. Zydus Wellness | CMP: Rs 1,767 | The share price ended lower by 7 percent. The company approved allotment of 21.22 lakh equity shares worth Rs 349.9 crore to Zydus Family Trust on a preferential basis. The shares will be allotted at a price of Rs 1,649 per share, a 13.3 percent discount to September 18 closing price. The company has also passed a special resolution to approve fund raising activities and issuance of securities worth Rs 750 crore through public or private offerings. Punjab National Bank | CMP: Rs 30.50 | The stock price was down over 6 percent after the bank said the financial regulator of Kazakhstan has revoked licence of its associate for failure to meet prudential standards and other mandatory norms. Dewan Housing Finance Corporation | CMP: Rs 13 | The share price shed over 3 percent. The lender issued a demand notice for loan overdues of over Rs 112 crore from Pune-based Landscape Realty and its guarantors, which include entities and individuals linked to the 187-year-old PNG Jewellers, a popular chain of gold retailing shops. RITES | CMP: Rs 246.75 | The stock shed over 3 percent on September 21. The board of directors at government-owned company approved buy-back of 96.98 lakh shares, representing 3.88 percent of the total equity, with a face value of Rs 10 each at Rs 265 per share, translating into the total buyback amount not exceeding Rs 257 crore. Indraprastha Gas | CMP: Rs 413.90 | The share price ended in the red. Vanguard Group Inc A/C Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund A Series of V I E I F acquired 50,48,448 shares in company at Rs 420.03 per share on the NSE. First Published on Sep 21, 2020 04:49 pm