Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 2

Steel Strips Wheels | CMP: Rs 474.80 | The share price gained over 2 percent after the company received new orders from the US market. SSWL confirmed export orders of nearly 139,000 wheels for US caravan trailer market worth USD 1.17 million, to be executed in the period of 4 months, starting November 2020 from its Chennai plant. Orders of similar capacity are anticipated from the same customer base as businesses have picked up speed, the company said in an exchange filing.