Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 2

Broader indices outperformed frontliners with the Nifty Midcap index rising 1.5 percent and Smallcap up 1.7 percent. Sandip Das Benchmark indices continued to gain for the second consecutive session with Nifty rising 72.70 points to 11,543. The BSE Sensex climbed 185.23 points to 39,086.03. Broader indices outperformed frontliners with the Nifty Midcap index rising 1.5 percent and Smallcap gaining 1.7 percent. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most: Vodafone Idea | CMP: Rs 9.91 | The stock surged over 11 percent after the company said its board will meet on September 4 to discuss fund raising proposals, as it struggles to keep its business alive in India. The board will assess capital raising measures such as public issue, preferential allotment, private placement, including a qualified institutions placement, by way of issuing equity shares of other instruments. Steel Strips Wheels | CMP: Rs 474.80 | The share price gained over 2 percent after the company received new orders from the US market. SSWL confirmed export orders of nearly 139,000 wheels for US caravan trailer market worth USD 1.17 million, to be executed in the period of 4 months, starting November 2020 from its Chennai plant. Orders of similar capacity are anticipated from the same customer base as businesses have picked up speed, the company said in an exchange filing. Bajaj Auto | CMP: Rs 2881.35 | The stock shed over 2 percent after the company declared its auto sales numbers for August. Total domestic sales for the month stood at 1,85,879 units as compared to 2,08,109 vehicles in the same month of 2019, a drop of 11 percent, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing. Total two-wheeler sales declined 1 percent to 3,21,058 units against 3,25,300 units in August 2019. Commercial vehicle sales plunged 46 percent to 35,141 units as compared to 64,726 vehicles sold in August 2019, it said. Jubilant FoodWorks | CMP: Rs 2231.70 | The share price added over 3 percent on September 2. The company reported net loss at Rs 74.5 crore against profit of Rs 71.5 crore (YoY). Revenue went down 59.1 percent at Rs 388.4 crore against Rs 949.1 crore (YoY). EBITDA was down 88.7 percent at Rs 24.6 crore against Rs 217.9 crore (YoY). EBITDA margin stood at 6.32 percent against 23 percent (YoY). Sadbhav Engineering | CMP: Rs 50 | The stock price shed 2 percent after the company reported net loss at Rs 94.1 crore against profit of Rs 88.7 crore (YoY). Revenue went down 39.1 percent at Rs 383.6 crore against Rs 629.5 crore (YoY). EBITDA was down 53.3% at Rs 84.2 crore against Rs 180.1 crore (YoY). EBITDA margin stood at 21.9 percent against 28.6 percent (YoY). Arvind Fashions | CMP: Rs 144.15 | The stock gained over a percent after the company reported net loss at Rs 196.8 crore in June quarter 2020 against loss of Rs 97.4 crore in same period last year. Revenue fell 88.5 percent to Rs 104.1 crore against Rs 900.9 crore YoY. NCC | CMP: Rs 34.60 | The share price was up over 2 percent after the company in its BSE filing said it has received six new orders totaling to Rs 1,548 crore in August, 2020. "Out of this, one order of Rs 959 crore pertains to Water Division and second order of Rs 262 crorcepertains to Building Division and balance four orders of Rs 327 crore pertain to Electrical Division," it added. Adani Green Energy | CMP: Rs 546 | The stock jumped 10 percent after Mercom Capital ranked the Adani Group as the #1 global solar power generation asset owner in terms of operating, under construction, and awarded solar projects. Adani’s renewable energy portfolio exceeds the total capacity installed by the entire United States solar industry in 2019 and will displace over 1.4 billion tons of carbon dioxide over the life of its assets, the company said in a note to exchanges. Zee Entertainment | CMP: Rs 218.20 | The share price jumped over 8 percent after the company unveiled a cinema-to-home service platform, ZEE Plex. The new digital distribution model for producers, Zee Plex, would be available on over-the-counter (OTT) platform Zee5, both in the country as well as overseas. The company also partnered with Dish D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV, as well as key distribution platforms in the international markets. Mukand | CMP: Rs 27.55 | The stock jumped 5 percent after the board approved the proposal for divestment of upto 51 percent equity stake held in Mukand Sumi Special Steel to promoter group entities. First Published on Sep 2, 2020 04:45 pm