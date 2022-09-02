Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 2

In a highly volatile session, Indian benchmark indices ended flat on September 2. At close, the Sensex was up 36.74 points, or 0.06%, at 58,803.33, and the Nifty was down 3.30 points, or 0.02%, at 17,539.50.

Adani Enterprises | CMP: Rs 3,356.95 | The share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 3,369.45, adding nearly 4 percent on September 2 after it was announced that the company would be a part of the National Stock Exchange's benchmark index Nifty 50 from September 30.

HBL Power Systems | CMP: Rs 87.65 | The share price rose nearly 10 percent after the company, in consortium with Siemens, signed the first contract under Mission Raftar project, with Eastern Railway with the company's work share of Rs 205.88 crore. The company received a purchase order from Integral Coach Factory (ICF) for the supply of 46 sets of Kavach to be installed at the time of manufacture of the trainsets at a total price of Rs 31.66 crore. HBL, as the lead member of a consortium with Shivakriti International, has also been declared the lowest bidder in two other tenders in West Central Railway and Western Railway with bid price of Rs 353.84 crore and Rs 81.67 crore, respectively.

Hero MotoCorp | CMP: Rs 2,827.25 | The share price slipped more than 1 percent on September 2. The company sold 4,62,608 units in August 2022, up from 4,53,879 vehicles sold in the corresponding month of the previous year. Sequentially, this translates into a growth over the month of July 2022 when the company had sold 4,45,580 units.

GMR Infrastructure | CMP: Rs 39.55 | The share price rose 3 percent after its step-down subsidiary GMR Airports International BV (GAIBV) entered into definitive agreements with Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc for AIC to acquire shares in GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC).

Aurobindo Pharma | CMP: Rs 534.60 | The share price declined nearly 1 percent after the Board of Directors of its subsidiary CuraTeO Biologics decided to expand its operations by establishing another mammalian cell culture manufacturing facility of higher capacity to cater to future requirements. The capital expenditure for ramping up capacities is estimated to be around Rs 300 crore. Subject to regulatory approvals and other factors, the facility is likely to be fully operational by FY2026.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | CMP: Rs 851.55 | The share price rose 1.6 percent on September 2 after the company said that it handled 29.3 MMT of cargo in August, an 18% YoY increase; dry bulk volume grew by 44% and containers by 8%. "In a record 49 days, the company achieved a cargo throughput of 50 MMT (YTD cargo volume increasing from 100 MMT to 150 MMT). And in the initial five months of FY23, the company managed 151.4 MMT of cargo, which is a 11% increase over the corresponding period last year, that benefitted from post COVID volume surge," the company said in its release.

Ramco Systems | CMP: Rs 294.20 | The share price ended in the green after enterprise aviation software provider Ramco Systems Corporation, US announced that its US-based, wholly owned subsidiary, Ramco Systems Defense and Security Incorporated (RSDSI), has been selected by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc (GA-ASI), to implement Ramco’s Aviation M&E MRO Suite V5.9 for GA-ASI’s SkyGuardian Global Support Solutions (SGSS) program.

Tanla Platforms | CMP: Rs 741.95 | The share price gained nearly 3 percent after the company said that its board of directors would consider a proposal for the buyback of equity shares of the company at a meeting on September 8, 2022.

Natco Pharma | CMP: Rs 610.90 | The share price touched 52-week low of Rs 607, falling 0.7 percent after the company's board approved to sell 15% of shareholding in Joint Limited Liability Company (JLLC) Nativita for 3,45,000 euros to Pharmasyntez-Nord joint stock company, a legal entity under the laws of the Russian Federation subject to the approval of the statutory and regulatory authorities.