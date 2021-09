Benchmark indices ended higher for the day with Nifty closing above 17,200 led by IT and FMCG stocks. At close, the Sensex was up 514.33 points or 0.90% at 57852.54, and the Nifty was up 157.90 points or 0.92% at 17234.20.

HDFC Life Insurance | CMP: Rs 760 | The stock jumped over 5 percent as the company announced its board will consider fundraising on September 3. "A meeting of the board of directors of HDFC Life Insurance Company is proposed to be held on Friday, September 3, 2021 to consider issue of equity shares and / or other securities of the company by way of preferential allotment," company said in its release.

Vodafone Idea | CMP: Rs 7.20 | The scrip spiked over 18 percent on September 2. The Chairman of Aditya Birla Group (ABG) Kumar Mangalam Birla reportedly met with Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The meeting comes at a time when the government is planning some relief measures for the telecom sector. According to CNBC-TV18, Birla spoke with Vaishnaw on the health of the telecom sector and discussed the urgent need of government intervention. Last month, Birla stepped down as chairman of the cash-strapped telco.

Mahindra and Mahindra | CMP: Rs 755 | The stock shed 2 percent amid ‘No Production Days’ at its automotive division plants in September 2021 due to shortages in the supply of semiconductors. The company said that its automotive division continues to face supply shortages of semiconductors, which has got further accentuated due to Covid lockdowns in some parts of the world.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company | CMP: Rs 304.10 | The stock ended in the green on September 2 after the firm approved fundraising via issuing of equity shares, convertible warrants, preference shares/ bonds /debentures /any other instruments whether convertible into equity or not, American Depository Receipts, Global Depository Receipts, Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds, or any other securities, for an aggregate consideration of up to Rs 1,800 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank | CMP: Rs 1,788.40 | The share price added over 2 percent after the Bank completed sale of 20,00,00,000 equity shares (~ 8.57% shareholding on a fully diluted basis) of Airtel Payments Bank to Bharti Enterprises for an aggregate sale consideration of Rs 294.8 crore.

Kitex Garments | CMP: Rs 164.10 | The stock spiked 10 percent after the Telegana government approved its expansion plan. “The proposal submitted by Kitex Garments before the Government of Telegana towards expansion plan has been approved,” the company said in exchange filing. The government order will be issued within a few days, it said.

Minda Corporation | CMP: Rs 130.25 | The share price jumped over 5 percent after Spark Minda Green Mobility Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Minda Corporation, signed Shares Subscription and Shareholders Agreement with EVQPOINT Solutions Private and its promoters & other ancillary agreements with EVQPOINT including Technology License Agreement (TLA).

Just Dial | CMP: Rs 981 | The stock price gained over 2 percent after the allotment committee of the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on September 1,2021 approved the allotment of 2,11,77,636 equity shares of the company of face value of Rs 10 each fully paid-up in dematerialised form by way of preferential allotment on a private placement basis for cash consideration to Reliance Retail Ventures at a price of Rs 1,022.25 per equity share aggregating to Rs 2,164,88,38,401. (Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

Adani Ports | CMP: Rs 753.55 | The shares of the company ended in the green after it reported a cargo volume of 23.32 MMT at its ports for August 2021 thus registering a 21% growth on Year on Year basis, the company said in an exchange filing.