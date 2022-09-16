English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: LIVE: Finance Minister At 75th AGM Of IBA
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

    Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 16

    All sectors were caught in the bear trap with the IT and realty being the major losers, falling nearly 4 percent each

    Moneycontrol News
    September 16, 2022 / 05:17 PM IST
    The benchmark indices extended losses for third consecutive session with the BSE Sensex falling nearly 1,100 points to 58,841, and the Nifty50 declining nearly 350 points to 17,531.
    The benchmark indices extended losses on September 16, tanking almost 2 percent. The BSE Sensex was down nearly 1,093 points at 58,841, and the Nifty closed 347 points lower at 17,531.
    CSB Bank | CMP: Rs 234.20 | The stock gained more than 2 percent after the private sector lender said the board of directors has approved an appointment of Pralay Mondal as the Managing Director & CEO of the bank, for a period of three years with effect from September 15.
    CSB Bank | CMP: Rs 234.20 | The stock gained more than 2 percent after the private sector lender said that the board of directors had approved the appointment of Pralay Mondal as the Managing Director & CEO of the bank for a period of three years with effect from September 15.
    IndusInd Bank | CMP: Rs 1,227.35 | The stock climbed 2.6 percent after the re-appointment of Sumant Kathpalia as the Managing Director & CEO of the bank, for a further period of three years, with effect from March 24, 2023 up to March 23, 2026. This is subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of lndia and the shareholders of the bank.
    IndusInd Bank | CMP: Rs 1,227.35 | The stock climbed 2.6 percent after the re-appointment of Sumant Kathpalia as the Managing Director & CEO of the bank for a further period of three years with effect from March 24, 2023 up to March 23, 2026. This is subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of lndia and the shareholders of the bank.
    Vedanta | CMP: Rs 290.75 | The stock corrected 7.5 percent after the company issued a clarification that the proposed semiconductors business is not under it, and will be undertaken by its ultimate holding company - Volcan Investments.
    Vedanta | CMP: Rs 290.75 | The stock corrected 7.5 percent after the company issued a clarification that the proposed semiconductors business is not under it and would be undertaken by its holding company Volcan Investments.
    Devyani International | CMP: Rs 193.15 | The share price closed with 1.5 percent gains, after Edelweiss Securities said that growth levers for the KFC operator were in place. The domestic brokerage firm upgraded its rating on the stock to “buy” from “hold” and assigned a target price of Rs 233, citing comfort on demand, launch of Pizza Mania at Pizza Hut and better stock valuation.
    Devyani International | CMP: Rs 193.15 | The share price closed with a 1.5 percent gain after Edelweiss Securities said that growth levers for the KFC and Costa Coffee operator were in place. The domestic brokerage firm upgraded its rating of the stock to “buy” from “hold” and assigned a target price of Rs 233, citing comfort on demand, the launch of Pizza Mania at Pizza Hut and better stock valuation.
    Tata Power Company | CMP: Rs 236.3 | The stock price declined nearly 4 percent despite its subsidiary Tata Power Solar Systems has received contract worth Rs 612 crore to set up 100 MW ground mounted project for SJVN in Gujarat. The project will get commissioned within 11 months from the date of receiving of letter of award.
    Tata Power Company | CMP: Rs 236.3 | The stock price declined nearly 4 percent despite its subsidiary Tata Power Solar Systems bagging contract worth Rs 612 crore for a 100MW ground- mounted project for SJVN in Gujarat. The project will get commissioned within 11 months from the date of receiving of letter of award.
    PVR | CMP: Rs 1,761 | The stock fell 4.6 percent as investor Gray Birch Investment exited the multiplex chain operator by selling entire shareholding of 22,06,743 equity shares at an average price of Rs 1,871.18 per share on Thursday. Other investors Plenty Private Equity FII I and Plenty Private Equity Fund I also offloaded stake in the company.
    PVR | CMP: Rs 1,761 | The stock fell 4.6 percent as Gray Birch Investment exited the multiplex chain operator by selling the entire shareholding of 22,06,743 equity shares at an average price of Rs 1,871.18 per share on September 16. Other investors Plenty Private Equity FII I and Plenty Private Equity Fund I also offloaded stake in the company.
    Indo Borax & Chemicals | CMP: Rs 141 | The stock gained 1 percent as the company proposed to install a new plant at existing plant at Pithampur for manufacturing of boric acid derivatives and related products. The project will be funded by internal accruals.
    Indo Borax & Chemicals | CMP: Rs 141 | The stock gained 1 percent as the company proposed to install a new plant at the existing plant at Pithampur for the manufacturing of boric acid derivatives and related products. The project will be funded by internal accruals.
    Trigyn Technologies | CMP: Rs 115.65 | The stock rallied more than 6 percent after its subsidiary Trigyn Technologies, Inc has received an enterprise task order agreement for providing citywide systems integration services, Class I, from the City of New York (City), Department of Information Technology & Telecommunications. The order is for six years.
    Trigyn Technologies | CMP: Rs 115.65 | The stock rallied more than 6 percent after its subsidiary Trigyn Technologies has received an enterprise task order agreement for providing citywide systems integration services, Class I, from the City of New York (City), Department of Information Technology & Telecommunications. The order is for six years.
    Career Point | CMP: Rs 146 | The stock rose 1.7 percent after the Reserve Bank of India has issued No Objection Letter (NOC) for merger of Srajan Capital (NBFC) with Career Point (Non-NBFC) under the Scheme of Arrangement. Srajan Capital is a subsidiary of Career Point.
    Career Point | CMP: Rs 146 | The stock rose 1.7 percent after the Reserve Bank of India issued no objection letter (NOC) for the merger of Srajan Capital (NBFC) with Career Point (non-NBFC) under the scheme of arrangement. Srajan Capital is a subsidiary of Career Point.
    Future Lifestyle Fashions | CMP: Rs 10.95 | The stock corrected more than 3 percent after investor Pioneer Investment Fund has sold 3.98 lakh equity shares or 0.2 percent stake in the company via open market transactions on September 14-15. With this, its shareholding in the company stands reduced to 2.44 percent, up from 2.64 percent earlier.
    Future Lifestyle Fashions | CMP: Rs 10.95 | The stock corrected more than 3 percent after investor Pioneer Investment Fund has sold 3.98 lakh equity shares or 0.2 percent stake in the company through open market transactions on September 14-15. With this, its shareholding in the company stands reduced to 2.44 percent, up from 2.64 percent earlier.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Market #Slideshow #stocks
    first published: Sep 16, 2022 05:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.