Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 15

The Sensex and the Nifty ended at record closing highs on September 15, supported by across-the-board buying as risk appetite of investors improved after the US inflation numbers soothed concerns over inflation. The Sensex closed at 58,723.20, up 476 points, or 0.82 percent, while the Nifty ended the day at 17,519.45, up 139 points, or 0.80 percent.

Telecom stocks: Most telecom stocks, including Bharti Airtel, Reliance Communications and Vodafone Idea traded higher after reports emerged that the Union Cabinet had approved a relief package for the sector. A CNBC-TV18 report said that the cabinet on September 15 approved a relief package for the telecom sector while announcing a four-year moratorium on Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues. Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Communications jumped over 4 percent each.

Ramkrishna Forgings | CMP: Rs 1,047.50 | The share added over 2 percent after the company won an export order worth Rs 25 crore ($3.5 million per annum) from a North American customer in the oil & gas segment.

Zee Entertainment | CMP: Rs 254.50 | The stock after surging over 50 percent in the last two days ended lower by 2 percent amid profit booking. Rare Enterprises picked half a percent stake. Rare Enterprises, a stock trading firm owned by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, on September 14 picked half a percent stake in Zee Entertainment Enterprises representing 0.52 percent of the total paid-up equity, at a price of Rs 220.44 a share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

HCL Tech | CMP: Rs 1,273 | The scrip was up 2 percent after the company expanded its partnership with Finastra for tech solutions in South Korea and Taiwan.

Glenmark Pharma | CMP: Rs 535.95 | The share added a percent on September 15. The drugmaker announced that it had found no new side effects in the post-marketing surveillance (PMS) study on Favipiravir (FabiFlu) in over 1,000 COVID-19 patients. The side-effects reported are in line with the known safety profile of the drug, the company said.

RBL Bank | CMP: Rs 179.60 | The share price was up 2 percent as the bank started issuing credit cards to its new customers on the Visa's payment network. The bank entered into an agreement with Visa on July 14 as RBI had barred Mastercard from issuing new cards on its platform from July 22. Mastercard was found non-compliant to the data localisation norms of the RBI.

Lupin | CMP: Rs 989.85 | The scrip ended in the green after the company announced the launch of the authorised generic version of Duexise (ibuprofen and famotidine) Tablets, 800 mg/26.6 mg, of Horizon Medicines LLC.

Force Motors | CMP: Rs 1,550 | The scrip jumped more than 5 percent after the auto major unveiled new avatar of Force Gurkha.

Ami Organics | CMP: Rs 1,122 | The share price surged 20 percent after Vanaja Sundar acquired 5 lakh shares of the specialty chemical company at Rs 910 per equity share and Vanaja Sundar Iyer bought 4 lakh shares at Rs 909.97 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.