Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 13

The benchmark indices ended September 13 on a positive note, with the Nifty closing above the 18,000 mark after five months. The Sensex ended the day 455.95 points higher at 60,571, while the Nifty closed 133.70 points higher at 18,070.05.

Vedanta | CMP: Rs 277.65 | The stock price added over 2 percent after chairman Anil Agarwal announced that the Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant would be set up in Gujarat. Vedanta’s landmark investment of Rs 1.54 lakh crore will help make India's Aatmanirbhar Silicon Valley a reality," he said.

Bajaj Finserv | CMP: Rs 1,795.10 | The share price jumped over 4 percent on September 13. The stock turned ex-split on September 13. The firm was also trading ex-bonus that was announced in the ratio of 1:1. Each share of Bajaj Finserv having a face value of Rs 5 will be split into five shares with a face value of Re 1 each. An issue of bonus shares has also been announced. Bonus shares with a face value of Re 1 each for every full paid-up equity share of Re 1 will also be issued.

HDFC Life Insurance Company | CMP: Rs 586.50 | The scrip ended in the green after a huge block deal in which around 43 million shares changed hands, according to a Bloomberg report. Around 43 million shares, or 2% stake , changed hands in bunch trades. CNBC-TV18 reported on September 12 that Abrdn Plc, Edinburg-based finance and insurance company, was expected to offload 43 million shares in HDFC Life Insurance Company in the price band of Rs 564-578.5 a share.

Titan Company | CMP: Rs 2,703 | The share ended in the green after JPMorgan maintained the "overweight" rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,800 apiece. The brokerage described CaratLane as a "diamond in the making". JPMorgan also said CaratLane brings high technology capability that can be leveraged by Titan Company.

Dixon Technologies | CMP: Rs 4,598 | The scrip rose over 2 percent after the company's arm, Padget Electronics Private Limited, received approval to get an incentive of Rs 53.2.8 crore from the government under the production-linked incentive scheme for the manufacture of mobile phones.

Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 456.90 | The stock price ended in the green on September 13. Macquarie has retained the "outperform" call on the shares of Tata Motors, with a revised target price of Rs 503. The brokerage house sees a strong demand outlook for passenger and commercial vehicles in India.

GPT Infraprojects | CMP: Rs 115.20 | The stock price zoomed 20 percent, hitting the upper circuit after the company bagged a Rs 173-crore order for the doubling of railway track between Ludhiana and Kila Raipur. The work will include 25 kV high rise OHE railway electrification and signaling and telecommunication works in the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode, the company said in an exchange filing.

Muthoot Capital Services | CMP: Rs 214.85 | The scrip surged over 9 percent after BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 2.45 lakh equity shares in the company at an average price of Rs 196 a share. Elevation Capital VI FII Holdings, on the other hand, offloaded 3,58,484 shares at an average price of Rs 196.47 a share.

Gujarat Apollo Industries | CMP: Rs 237 | The share price hit a 20 percent upper circuit after the company entered into a joint venture agreement with Belgium-based PFH BV. They will enter into the business of agricultural and farming machinery and components.