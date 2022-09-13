English
    Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 13

    Financials, FMCG, metals and capital goods added half a percent each. Midcap and smallcap indices ended in the green

    Sandip Das
    September 13, 2022 / 04:21 PM IST
    Benchmark indices ended the session on September 13 on a positive note with Nifty closing above the 18,000 mark. Sensex ended the day 455.95 points higher at 60,571. Nifty gained 133.70 points to close at 18,070.05.
    Vedanta | CMP: Rs 277.65 | The stock price added over 2 percent after Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Resources announced that the new Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant will be set up in Gujarat. Vedanta’s landmark investment of Rs 1.54 lakh crore will help make India's Aatmanirbhar Silicon Valley a reality".
    Bajaj Finserv | CMP: Rs 1,795.10 | The share price jumped over 4 percent on September 13. The stock turned ex-split today. Additionally, the firm was also trading ex-bonus that was announced in the ratio of 1:1. Each share of Bajaj Finserv having a face value of Rs 5 will be split into five shares with a face value of Re 1 each. An issue of bonus shares has also been announced. Bonus shares with a face value of Re 1 each for every full paid-up equity share of Re 1 will also be issued.
    HDFC Life Insurance Company | CMP: Rs 586.50 | The scrip ended in the green after a huge block deal in which around 43 million shares changed hands, according to a Bloomberg report. Around 43 million shares, or 2% stake of the firm, changed hands in bunch trades. On Monday, CNBC-TV18 reported that Abrdn Plc, Edinburg-based finance and insurance company, is expected to offload 43 million shares in HDFC Life Insurance Company in the price band of Rs 564-578.5 per share.
    Titan Company | CMP: Rs 2,703 | The share ended in the green after JPMorgan maintained maintained an 'overweight' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,800 apiece. The brokerage described CaratLane as a "diamond in the making". JPMorgan also said CaratLane brings high technology capability that can be leveraged by Titan Company.
    Dixon Technologies | CMP: Rs 4,598 | The scrip rose over 2 percent after the company's arm, Padget Electronics Private Limited, received approval to get an incentive of Rs 53.2.8 crore from the government under the production-linked incentive scheme for the manufacture of mobile phones.
    Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 456.90 | The stock price ended in the green on September 13. Macquarie has retained an 'outperform' call on the shares of Tata Motors with a revised target price of Rs 503. The brokerage house sees a strong demand outlook for passenger and commercial vehicles in India.
    GPT Infraprojects | CMP: Rs 115.20 | The stock price zoomed 20 percent hitting upper circuit after the company bagged an order valued at Rs 173 crore including doubling of railway track between Ludhiana and Kila Raipur which includes 25 kV high rise OHE railway electrification and signaling and telecommunication works on Engineering Procurement & Construction (EPC) mode, the company said in an exchange filing.
    Muthoot Capital Services | CMP: Rs 214.85 | The scrip surged over 9 percent after BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 2.45 lakh equity shares in the company at an average price of Rs 196 per share. However, Elevation Capital VI FII Holdings offloaded 3,58,484 shares at an average price of Rs 196.47 per share.
    Gujarat Apollo Industries | CMP: Rs 237 | The share price hit 20 percent upper circuit after the company entered into a joint venture agreement with Belgium-based PFH BV. They will enter into the business of agricultural and farming machineries and components.
    Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | CMP: Rs 24.35 | The stock ended in the red, down over 3 percent on September 13. The bank opened its qualified institutional placement issue for subscription. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 21.93 per share.
    #Buzzing Stocks
    first published: Sep 13, 2022 04:21 pm
