Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 12

Sandip Das

The Indian stock market ended the session on September 12 with handsome gains. The Sensex ended the day 312.26 points higher or 0.52 percent at 60,105.40. The Nifty added 97.50 points or 0.55 percent to close at 17,930.80.Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 2,597.60 | The stock ended in the green after the company said that its subsidiary Reliance Petroleum Retail will acquire the polyester business of Shubhalakshmi Polyesters & Shubhlaxmi Polytex for Rs 1,592 crore. The acquisitions, which will be done by way of slump sale on going concern basis, are subject to the approval of the Competition Commission of India.PVR, Inox Leisure | The stock prices added over 3 percent each on the 'Brahmastra' boost as the film has crossed the Rs 200-crore mark worldwide. The movie has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in gross box office collection worldwide in the first two days of its release.HG Infra Engineering | CMP: Rs 631 | The stock rose over 2 percent on September 12. The company's subsidiary HG Ateli Narnaul Highway received the completion certificate for a road project in Haryana.Ramkrishna Forgings | CMP: Rs 207.75 | The share price added 2 percent on September 12. The company in an exchange filing said it will issue up to 46 lakh convertible warrants to promoters and public at Rs 205 each on a preferential basis.CAMS | CMP: Rs 2,570 | The stock price jumped over 4 percent after Motilal Oswal Financial Services initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘buy’ rating and a price target of Rs 3,000, implying an upside of up to 22 percent over the next 12 months.Aban Offshore | CMP: Rs 58.90 | The scrip surged 8 percent after the firm in an exchange notice informed, "Pursuant to the execution of settlement agreement with Central Bank of India and payment having been made accordingly, application filed by Central Bank of India against the Company under section 7 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 has been withdrawn today."Titagarh Wagons | CMP: Rs 159.25 | The share ended in the green on September 12. Titagarh Wagons informed stakeholders that the Government of Italy, through its investment arm – Invitalia - has taken a strategic stake in Titagarh Firema Spa (TFA), a subsidiary of the company.Engineers India | CMP: Rs 70.80 | The stock added 2 percent after the company got an order from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on EPC Reimbursable basis for Rs 249 crore. The total estimated order value is Rs 249 crore and the time period for execution of the project is 33 months.Anupam Rasayan | CMP: Rs 778.05 | The share price ended in the red after the company informed exchanges that there was a fire incident at Unit-6 of Sachin GIDC plant in Surat on September 10. Four people died and 20 people were injured in the fire incident.Gujarat Industries Power | CMP: Rs 95.40 | The scrip was up 2 percent after the company said its board of directors approved the award of an EPC contract worth Rs 244 crore to KEC International. The contract is for pooling sub-station 400/33 KV, 1200 MW of solar, wind, and hybrid renewable energy park of 2,375 MW capacity in Gujarat.