Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 1

NTPC | CMP: Rs 99.90 | The share price gained over 3 percent after the company said it would seek shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore through issuance of bonds in the annual general meeting scheduled for next month. The funds are proposed to be raised on a private placement basis in one or more tranches not exceeding 30, as per the company's notice for the annual general meeting (AGM).