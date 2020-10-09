Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 9

Among sectors, bank, infra, IT indices ended in the green, while selling witnessed in the FMCG, auto, metal and pharma indices. Sandip Das The rally continued on the seventh straight day on October 9 with Nifty closing above 11,900 and Sensex added over 300 points. Sensex and Nifty ended near the day's high mainly supported by the banking names after Reserve Bank of India kept the Repo Rate unchanged at 4% and continued with the accommodative stance. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most: Housing finance companies gain | Share price of housing finance companies gained 2-8 percent on October 9 after the Reserve Bank of India rationalised the risk weights on housing loans. LIC Housing Finance was the biggest gainer with 7 percent gains, followed by GIC Housing Finance and Indiabulls Housing Finance up 4 percent each and Can Fin Homes gaining 5 percent. "Under the extant regulations, differential risk weights are applicable to individual housing loans, based on the size of the loan as well as the loan-to-value ratio (LTV)," RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said in its policy statement. Steel Strips Wheels | CMP: Rs 484.90 | The stock price jumped 6 percent after the company's net profit went up 82.3 percent at Rs 14 crore against Rs 7.7 crore (YoY). Revenue was up 11.8 percent at Rs 405 crore against Rs 362.1 crore (YoY). Lakshmi Vilas Bank | CMP: Rs 19.55 | The stock jumped over 9 percent after the bank said it had received an indicative non-binding offer from the Clix Group. The lender's shareholders had recently voted against the appointment of seven directors including the chief executive and managing director. Solar Industries | CMP: Rs 1,095 | The stock added 2 percent after the company bagged an order worth Rs 447 crore. The company and its subsidiary Economic Explosives have received orders from Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) for the supply of Explosives and Initiating Systems worth Rs 447 crore to be delivered over a period of two years. ZEN Tech | CMP: Rs 83.40 | The share price gained 12 percent after the company bagged order worth Rs 40 crore. It received an order from a government customer for annual maintenance contract for a period of five years for an approximate value of Rs 40 crore, the company said in an exchange filing. Infibeam Avenues | CMP: Rs 88 | The stock price was up 3 percent after the company entered into a definitive agreement with Bank Dhofar. The company has entered into a definitive agreement with Oman's second-largest bank, Bank Dhofar, to offer its acquiring processor services to the bank. Interglobe Aviation | CMP: Rs 1,364.95 | The share price added over 2 percent after news that the government will soon permit scheduled airlines to deploy up to three-fourths of their aircraft fleet capacity before the COVID outbreak on domestic routes, up from the current 60 percent, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said. Solara Active Pharma | CMP: Rs 1,152 | The stock shed over 4 percent after Ascent India Fund III sold 3,41,848 shares in company at Rs 1,212.64 per share on the NSE. GOCL Corporation | CMP: Rs 186.10 | The stock price jumped over 3 percent after its subsidiary IDL Explosives (IDLEL) bagged an order of Rs 186.78 crore from Singareni Collieries Company for supply of bulk explosives and accessories. 5paisa Capital | CMP: Rs 365.10 | The share price jumped 4 percent after the company reported profit at Rs 2.84 crore in Q2FY21 against loss Rs 3.5 crore in Q2FY20, revenue increased to Rs 52.35 crore from Rs 23.3 crore YoY. First Published on Oct 9, 2020 04:39 pm