Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 9

Housing finance companies gain | Share price of housing finance companies gained 2-8 percent on October 9 after the Reserve Bank of India rationalised the risk weights on housing loans. LIC Housing Finance was the biggest gainer with 7 percent gains, followed by GIC Housing Finance and Indiabulls Housing Finance up 4 percent each and Can Fin Homes gaining 5 percent. "Under the extant regulations, differential risk weights are applicable to individual housing loans, based on the size of the loan as well as the loan-to-value ratio (LTV)," RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said in its policy statement.