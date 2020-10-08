Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 8

Jet Airways (India) | CMP: Rs 30.10 | The share price gained 5 percent on the buzz that the Kalrock-Jalan consortium has come out as the winner in the race for Jet Airways. On October 7 late evening Twitter went abuzz, with many users sharing that the Kalrock-Jalan consortium has come out as the winner in the race for Jet Airways. However, Jet Airways clarified that the consortium of Kalrock Capital and Murari Lal Jalan has not been chosen as the successful resolution applicant by the committee of creditors in the corporate insolvency resolution process.