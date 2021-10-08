Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 8

The benchmark indices extended rally for the second day in a row on October 8 that saw the market close on a high in four of the five sessions this week, driven by positive global cues and the RBI which left key interest rates unchanged and maintained an accommodative stance.

TCS | CMP: Rs 3,943 | The scrip added over a percent ahead of its Q2 results. The IT major is expected to report more than 5 percent sequential growth in revenue in constant currency terms and a 4.7 percent increase in dollar revenue in Q2FY22, with deal wins likely to be similar to Q1FY22, powered by mid-sized deals, experts say. The say the deal wins in the quarter ended September 2021 are expected to be largely similar to the previous quarter.

Piramal Enterprises | CMP: Rs 2,736 | The share tumbled over 5 percent on October 8. The company has announced the demerger of its pharmaceuticals business. "The board of directors of Piramal Enterprises on October 7, approved a composite scheme of arrangement providing for the demerger of the pharmaceuticals business from Piramal Enterprises and simplification of the corporate structure to create two industry-focused listed entities in financial services and pharmaceuticals," the company said in a release.

Prevest Denpro | CMP: Rs 240.50 | The stock jumped 5 percent after Equity Intelligence India, owned by ace investor Porinju Veliyath, picked up 92,800 shares in the Jammu-based company at Rs 228.91 a share, bulk deals data shows. Foreign portfolio investors, including ELM Park Fund, Maven India Fund and Resonance Opportunities Fund, have a 7.37 percent stake in the company. Financial institution Nest Orbit Ventures Fund has a 4.3 percent stake, as per the shareholding pattern available on the BSE.

KPI Global Infrastructure | CMP: Rs 136.40 | The stock price jumped over 5 percent after the company has signed a new long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with GHCL Limited, Bhilad for the sale of 1.25 MW solar power for a period of 20 years under Independent Power Producer (IPP) business vertical.

Ratnamani Metals | CMP: Rs 2,214.90 | The scrip ended in the green on October 8. The company has received a new order of Rs 98 crore for the supply of carbon steel pipes from the domestic oil and gas sector to be executed in five to 12 months.

JSW Energy | CMP: Rs 380 | The share ended in the green on October 8. The firm signed a contract with GE Renewable Energy for the supply of 810 MW of onshore wind turbines for the company’s underconstruction pipeline of 2.5 GW of renewable projects in India.

Carborundum Universal | CMP: Rs 870 | The stock price ended in the green after the firm completed the acquisition/investment in the equity share capital of PLUSS Advanced Technologies Private Limited (PLUSS) aggregating to 71.99% of the paid-up equity capital.

Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 382.80 | The scrip was up over a percent on October 8. Private equity firm TPG is reportedly in talks with the Tata Group to invest at least $1 billion in the electric vehicles (EV) venture of Tata Motors. TPG's investment may even be raised to $1.5 billion and may value the Tata Motors' EV division at $8-9 billion, according to media reports. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report. "The final quantum of investment and the valuation is yet to be sealed," the reports quotes sources as saying and added that a formal announcement was expected later this month.

Motherson Sumi Systems | CMP: Rs 236.70 | The share ended in the green after the company announced the acquisition of a majority stake in CIM Tools Private Limited. This milestone acquisition will mark Motherson Sumi's entry into the aerospace industry.