Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 7

Auto, infra, IT and FMCG indices ended in the green, while selling was witnessed in the metal, pharma and energy sectors. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended lower. Sandip Das Sensex was up 304.38 points, or 0.77%, at 39,878.95 on October 7 and the Nifty gained 76.50 points, or 0.66%, at 11,738.90. The upward journey of the benchmark indices continued for the fifth consecutive day on October 7. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most: Titan Company | CMP: Rs 1,253.90 | The stock jumped over 4 percent after the company declared its quarterly business update for Q2 of FY 2020-21. The company's jewellery division did very well, with a recovery rate of around 98 percent. Its recovery rate in metro cities has been improving gradually while that in non-metros seem to have recovered substantially. Sales in September have been decent despite inauspicious period of 'shradh'. The company has sold raw gold of Rs 390 crore in Q2. Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 2,259.40 | The share price gained 2 percent on investment by the ADIA into Reliance Retail Ventures. A wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will invest Rs 5,512.50 crore into the company's subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), as per the press release. This investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.285 lakh crore. ADIA’s investment will translate into a 1.20% equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. which publishes moneycontrol.com. ONGC, Oil India gain | Share price of ONGC was up 2 percent while that of Oil India Limited jumped over 6 percent after Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the guidelines for natural gas marketing, which will be applicable on natural gas producers. Thrust is to provide better price discovery of natural gas via competitive method. The guidelines for natural gas marketing will lead to uniform gas pricing, Sources to CNBC-Awaaz, reported by CNBC-TV18. Infosys | CMP: Rs 1,070.10 | The share price added over a percent after the company bagged order from Switzerland-based co Mobile Health AG for ePRO platform Consilium Care. Bajaj Finance | CMP: Rs 3,333 | The stock was down 4 percent as the company said it added 3.6 million new loans during the September quarter which is not even half of what it could add in the year ago period. Asset under management growth was only 1.3 percent year-on-year. Tata Consultancy Services | CMP: Rs 2,752.80 | The share price ended in the green ahead of its September quarter results. The company is expected to see sequential decline in Q2FY21 reported profit due to provision in EPIC legal case, but adjusted bottomline may grow in double digit QoQ. The ramp up of large deals is likely to boost dollar revenue growth in the range of 2.5-3 percent and constant currency revenue growth could be in the range of 4.5-5 percent for the quarter ended September 2020, compared to previous quarter (Q1) which was impacted by supply-side constraints. Indian Energy Exchange | CMP: Rs 204 | The stock shed over 4 percent on October 7. The company approved the further investment of Rs 6.25 crore in subsidiary Indian Gas Exchange, by way of subscription to equity shares through rights issue. Ajanta Pharma | CMP: Rs 1,631 | The stock price added 2 percent after the company received US FDA nod for OCD drug Clomipramine Hydrochloride. Cox & Kings | CMP: Rs 1.45 | The share price was down over 3 percent after Enforcement Directorate arrested Group CFO Anil Khandewal and company’s internal auditors in a money laundering case. Dewan Housing Finance Corporation | CMP: Rs 12.50 | The stock price ended in the red after The Enforcement Directorate on October 6 filed a rejoinder affidavit in the Supreme Court opposing the Bombay High Court's order granting bail to Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, promoters of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd, facing money laundering charges in the Yes Bank case. First Published on Oct 7, 2020 04:37 pm