Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 6

The benchmark indices fell 1 percent on October 6 amid weak global cues. At close, the Sensex was down 555.15 points, or 0.93%, at 59,189.73, and the Nifty was down 176.30 points, or 0.99%, at 17,646.

Tata Steel | CMP: Rs 1,274 | The share fell over 3 percent on October 6. According to its Q2 business update, the India business production was up 2.2% (QoQ) and grew 3% (YoY). Europe business production was down 4% (QoQ) and grew 19% (YoY). Southeast Asia production was down 17% (QoQ) and was down 4% (YoY). India business sales were up 11.8% (QoQ) and were down 8.1% year-on-year. Europe business sales fell 7.3% (QoQ) and slipped 4.8% (YoY). Southeast Asia business sales slipped 4.7% (QoQ) and grew 9.1% (YoY).

AU Small Finance Bank | CMP: Rs 1,201.65 | After trading in the green, the stock slipped into the red at close on October 6. The lender's total deposits grew 45 percent over the last year to Rs 39,034 crore in the second quarter of 2021-22. AU Small Finance Bank had deposits of Rs 26,980 crore in the September quarter last year. Its CASA ratio came in at 30 percent as against 20 percent between the corresponding periods.

Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 335.60 | The stock price slipped over 2 percent after the company's JLR UK sales declined 53.4% to 7,196 units in September against 15,450 vehicles in the year-ago period. Jaguar UK sales were down 54% at 1,844 units versus 4,006 units and Land Rover UK sales were down 53% at 5,352 units against 11,444 units YoY.

Bajaj Finance | CMP: Rs 7,730 | The stock closed in the green on October 6. The company reported a strong business update for the September quarter. Bajaj Finance's customer franchise was up 19.7 percent to 52.8 million as of September 30, 2021 from 44.1 million a year ago. It signed up 2.4 million customers in the second quarter of 2021-22 as against 1.2 million in the previous corresponding period. New loans booked during the period under review increased to 6.3 million from 3.6 million in Q2 FY21.

TCS | CMP: Rs 3,813.80 | The share ended in the red on October 6. The IT major announced that its long-standing partnership with State Bank of India has been extended for another five years as the bank embarks on its next leg of growth based on the three pillars of technology, resilience and people.

Force Motors | CMP: Rs 1,499 | The share ended in the green after the auto company reported total production at 2,159 units for September 2021 against 2,148 in the previous month, Force said in its press release. Its sales during September 2021 were at 1,968 units versus 1,487 units in August 2021. However, its export declined to 272 units versus 500 units, MoM.

Marico | CMP: Rs 563.90 | The scrip added a percent hitting a record high on October 6 after the FMCG company said it witnessed healthy consumer sentiment across categories. It said its foods business continued to "grow smartly" and remained on course to clock Rs 500 crore in revenues this year. On the international business front, the company said it delivered double-digit constant currency growth as it witnessed positive trends in all markets.

Coal India | CMP: Rs 192.15 | The share price shed 3 percent on October 6. The board had accorded its in-principle approval to pre-feasibility report for setting up of integrated greenfield aluminium project in Odisha, which will include bauxite mining, alumina refinery, aluminium smelter and associated captive power plant by its wholly-owned subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields (MCL).

Phillips Carbon Black | CMP: Rs 263.65 | The stock ended in the red on October 6. The company closed its qualified institutional placement issue and raised Rs 400 crore by issuing over 1.63 crore shares at Rs 244 per share.