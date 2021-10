Indian benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive session on October 5 amid mixed global cues. At close, the Sensex was up 445.56 points or 0.75% at 59,744.88, and the Nifty was up 131 points or 0.74% at 17,822.30.

Srei Infra | CMP: Rs 8.20 | The share price fell over 4 percent a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) superseded the board of directors of the company. The RBI superseded the board of Srei Infrastructure and its wholly-owned subsidiary Srei Equipment Finance Limited due to governance concerns and defaults by Srei Group companies.

HFCL | CMP: Rs 79.60 | The scrip added 5 percent after the telecom equipment maker bagged a Rs 287.96-crore order from RailTel Corporation of India to set up a communication network for defence forces. The secured optical packet switched network shall enhance the security of applications and provide state-of-the-art technology, which will drive the security requirement of defense forces, a release said.

IndusInd Bank | CMP: Rs 1,176.05 | The stock jumped over 5 percent after the private lender reported better deposits and advances numbers for the September quarter. The net advances rose 10 percent to Rs 2,21,821 crore against Rs 2,01,247 crore in the same quarter last year, IndusInd Bank said in a statement to exchanges. Its deposits grow 21 percent YoY at Rs 2,75,486 crore against Rs 2,28,279 crore.

Tata Power | CMP: Rs 179.65 | The stock gained over 6 percent following a tie-up with TVS Motor Company for the implementation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure (EVCI). As part of the MoU, the two companies agreed to drive the comprehensive implementation of EVCI across India and deploy solar power technologies at TVS Motor locations, as per the company's press release.

JSPL | CMP: Rs 421.50 | The share ended in the green on October 5. The firm reported robust growth in sales and production in Q2FY22. The company's steel sales surged 32% QoQ and 10% YoY to hit a record of 2.13 million tonnes during the quarter. The steel production also increased to 1.93 million tonnes in Q2FY22, posting a modest growth of 5% YoY.

ICICI Lombard | CMP: Rs 1,553.70 | The stock ended in the red as a block deal of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company was launched on October 4, with the company announcing that its key shareholder, French insurance firm Axa S.A. Axa, would approximately sell around 175 crore shares via the block deal at an indicative price of Rs 1,497 to Rs 1,576 a share.

Ircon International | CMP: Rs 47.90 | The scrip was up over 6 percent after the company with its JV partner emerged as the lowest bidder at Rs 3,429 crore for a tender floated by National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) for the design and construction of 18.133 km of viaduct involving Ahmedabad Station and Sabarmati Station and associated works as part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail.

Allied Digital Services | CMP: Rs 82.80 | The stock price jumped 10 percent after the firm won a five-year contract valued at Rs 165 crore from a large "global manufacturing conglomerate", the company said in a release.

Bharti Airtel | CMP: Rs 699.50 | The stock gained over 2 percent on October 5. Bharti Airtel and Ericsson have conducted India’s first 5G network demonstration in a rural area. The demonstration took place in Bhaipur Bramanan village on the outskirts of Delhi-NCR using 5G trial spectrum allocated to Airtel by the Department of Telecom, the company said in a press release.