Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 31

Life Insurance Corporation | CMP: Rs 603.85 | The scrip was up close to 2 percent on reports that the company plans to pay dividends or issue bonus shares to shareholders. The state-owned insurer is reportedly planning to transfer nearly $22 billion from policyholders' funds into a fund earmarked to pay dividends or issue bonus shares. The move is aimed at shoring up both its own net worth and investor confidence, according to a Reuters report.

Bharti Airtel | CMP: Rs 832 | The stock ended higher by almost 2 percent. Its consolidated net profit for the September quarter rose 89 percent to Rs 2,145.2 crore from Rs 1,134 crore a year back. The figure was in line with analysts' projections. Its total revenue came in at Rs 34,526.8 crore, up 22 percent from Rs 28,326.4 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year. Analysts had estimated a 75 to 110 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit while revenue growth was pegged at around 20 percent.

Gland Pharma | CMP: Rs 1,787 | The stock price was down over 4 percent on fears of a likely distress sale of stake by its promoter entity Fosun Pharma Industrial Pte, dealers said. Fosun Pharma holds 57.86 percent of Gland Pharma, which has a strong presence in injectables export to regions like the US and Europe. Fosun International was recently downgraded deeper into 'junk' rating by credit rating agencies as the storm in the Chinese real estate market swept other sectors of the economy, according to a report by Forbes magazine.

Bandhan Bank | CMP: Rs 239.40 | The share price declined over 9 percent on October 31. The private sector lender posted a net profit of Rs 209 crore for the September quarter against a loss of Rs 3,008 crore a year ago, far below Street expectations. Net interest margin (NIM) slipped 100 basis points quarter-on-quarter to seven percent from eight percent. Asset quality showed very little improvement with gross net performing assets (NPA) at 7.2 percent versus 7.3 percent a quarter ago and net NPA flat at 1.9 percent. With slippages during the quarter in review at Rs 3,954 crore, analysts expect credit costs, which stood at 5.3 percent as against 2.7 percent in the June quarter, to remain high. Credit Suisse has trimmed the target price on the stock to Rs 330 from Rs 360. It expects credit costs to moderate in the second half of this fiscal but has cut FY23-25 EPS estimates by 9-19 percent.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories | CMP: Rs 4,427.45 | The scrip ended in the red on October 31. The company reported 12 percent growth in consolidated post-tax profit at Rs 1,113 crore during the September quarter defying analysts who had expected a drop in the bottom line. The drug firm reported a growth of 9 percent in consolidated revenues at Rs 6,306 crore in the September quarter. Sales from the North American market, nearly 50 percent of overall sales, grew 48 percent to Rs 2,800 crore during the quarter under review. With an outperform call on the stock, global brokerage Macquarie said, “Revlimid generic is living up to the expectations as September quarter numbers were better than expected. Management expects continued contribution from Revlimid in upcoming quarters.” It has a target price of Rs 4,915 per share.

Maruti Suzuki | CMP: Rs 9,535 | The stock ended in the green on October 31. The auto major reported a massive 334 percent year-on-year growth in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September on a low base. The standalone profit jumped to Rs 2,061.5 crore for the quarter, from Rs 475.3 crore logged in the same period last year. Standalone revenue from operations surged 46 percent YoY to Rs 29,931 crore. With a Buy call on the stock, global brokerage firm Jefferies has raised its target price to Rs 12,000 per share.

CCL Products | CMP: Rs 502.35 | The scrip added 2 percent after the firm registered a 17 percent YoY growth in consolidated profit at Rs 57.78 crore for the September FY23 quarter, supported by top-line but impacted by higher input cost and other expenses. Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter at Rs 506.55 crore increased by 50.5 percent compared to the year-ago period.

Ramkrishna Forgings | CMP: Rs 229 | The stock was up over 2 percent after the company was awarded a four-year contract for the supply of heavy-duty commercial vehicles for its European application worth Rs 1131.60 million (Euro 13.8 million).

Tata Power | CMP: Rs 226.10 | The share price ended in the green after the company recorded a healthy 85 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 935.2 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, led by improved performance across all businesses. Revenue for the quarter grew by 43 percent to Rs 14,031 crore compared to the year-ago period, aided by higher plant availability in Mundra, higher sales across distribution companies and capacity addition in renewables.