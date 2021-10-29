Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 29

Benchmark indices ended on weak note for the third consecutive session on October 29 with Nifty closing below 17,700 level. At close, the Sensex was down 677.77 points or 1.13% at 59,306.93, and the Nifty was down 185.60 points or 1.04% at 17,671.70.

IRCTC | CMP: Rs 842.80 | The share fell over 7 percent but recovered from day's low after railways said it has withdraw the decision to share the convenience fees. Railways is withdrawing the decision on Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) convenience fees for, DIPAM secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey told CNBC-TV18.

Bharat Electronics | CMP: Rs 207.70 | The stock added over 3 percent on October 29. The company reported 54.3 percent jump in its Q2 net profit at Rs 612.6 crore versus Rs 397.1 crore and revenue was up 14.8 percent at Rs 3,660.6 crore versus Rs 3,188.7 crore, YoY. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up 37.4 percent at Rs 856.5 crore versus Rs 623.5 crore and EBITDA margin at 23.4 percent versus 19.6 percent, YoY.

Ajanta Pharma | CMP: Rs 2,091 | The share shed 2 percent after the company reported net profit which was up 15.1% at Rs 195.9 crore against Rs 170.2 crore (YoY). Revenue rose 23.6% at Rs 884.8 crore against Rs 715.9 crore (YoY). EBITDA ws down 4.2% at Rs 262.8 crore against Rs 274.2 crore (YoY) while EBITDA margin came in at 29.7% against 38.3% (YoY).

Escorts | CMP: Rs 1,580.35 | The scrip was up 3 percent on October 29. Net profit went down 22.9% at Rs 176.7 crore against Rs 229.1 crore (YoY). Revenue was up 1.4% at Rs 1,662.3 crore against Rs 1,639.7 crore (YoY). EBITDA was down 30.2% at Rs 210.1 crore against Rs 300.9 crore (YoY). EBITDA margin came in at 12.6% against 18.4% (YoY).

Adani Power | CMP: Rs 102.35 | The stock price ended in the red after the company reported net loss at Rs 230.6 crore against profit of Rs 2,228.1 crore (YoY). Other income came in at Rs 388.1 crore against Rs 1,043.1 crore (YoY). Revenue was down 33.1% at Rs 5,183.7 crore against Rs 7,749.2 crore (YoY). EBITDA fell 71.2% at Rs 1,163.4 crore against Rs 4,042.6 crore (YoY).

Emami | CMP: Rs 536 | The share price ended in the green after the company's net profit jumped 56.5% at Rs 185.3 crore against Rs 118.4 crore (YoY). Revenue was up 7.3% at Rs 788.8 crore against Rs 734.8 crore (YoY). EBITDA rose 7.8% at Rs 277.1 crore against Rs 257.1 crore (YoY) while EBITDA margin came in at 35.1% against 35% (YoY).

Dr Reddy's Labs | CMP: Rs 4,635.80 | The stock after jumping over 7 percent managed to end in the green after the pharma firm's net profit jumped 30% at Rs 992 crore against Rs 762.3 crore (YoY). Revenue rose 18% at Rs 5,763 crore against Rs 4,897 crore (YoY). EBITDA gained 22.9% at Rs 1,557 crore against Rs 1,267.3 crore (YoY) while EBITDA margin came in at 27% against 25.9% (YoY).

Voltas | CMP: Rs 1,201.55 | The share price jumped 4 percent after the company posted 30.9 percent jump in its Q2 net profit at Rs 104.3 crore versus Rs 79.7 crore and revenue was up 4.8 percent at Rs 1,689.1 crore versus Rs 1,612.5 crore, YoY. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up 31.9 percent at Rs 129.1 crore versus Rs 97.9 crore and margin at 7.6 percent versus 6 percent, YoY.

Cadila Healthcare | CMP: Rs 503.90 | The scrip added over 2 percent after the company reported net profit of Rs 3,002 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 against Rs 473.4 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Revenue of the company jumped 3.4% at Rs 3,784.8 crore versus Rs 3,658.9 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up 5.8% at Rs 860.8 crore and margin was at 22.7%, YoY.