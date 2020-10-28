Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 28

Castrol India | CMP: Rs 116 | The stock gained over 6 percent as the company's net profit was up 8.6 percent to Rs 204.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 188.40 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations increased by 4 percent to Rs 883 crore against Rs 849 crore of Q3 2019. Profit before tax increased by 17 percent (Rs 278 crore against Rs 237 crore of Q3 FY2019). The board recommended an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share. The record date for the interim dividend is November 6, 2020 which would be paid on or before November 26, 2020, the company said in an exchange filing.