Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 28

All the sectoral indices ended in the red. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices shed 0.7-0.9 percent each. Sandip Das Benchmark indices shed more than 1 percent each on October 28 on the back of selling seen across sectors. At close, Sensex was down 599.64 points, or 1.48%, at 39,922.46, and Nifty was down 159.80 points, or 1.34%, at 11,729.60. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most: Bharti Airtel | CMP: Rs 448 | The share price added over 3 percent after National Securities Depository (NSDL) increased the company's foreign ownership limits to 100 percent. A day after it posted decent quarterly results, the telecom major's shares saw strong buying interest after the NSDL said "Bharti Airtel has received approval for an increase in FII limit up to 100 percent". According to the NSDL website, the limit was 49 percent and approval for 100 percent foreign limit was pending. Dr Reddy's Labs | CMP: Rs 4,940 | The stock shed 3 percent after the pharma major reported a 30.2 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit in the September quarter. The company's consolidated profit declined to Rs 762 crore from Rs 1,092.5 crore in the year-ago period but increased 32 percent sequentially. The YoY decline was higher than CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 646 crore. Consolidated revenue during the quarter increased 2 percent to Rs 4,896.7 crore YoY as there was proprietary products out-licensing income in Q2FY20, and the same grew by 11 percent QoQ. Delta Corp | CMP: Rs 115.50 | The stock price jumped over 6 percent on reports of the Goa government allowing casinos to reopen in the state from November 1. Also, the company said its casino in Sikkim will resume operations from 1 November 2020, with applicable safety norms. Hero MotoCorp | CMP: Rs 2,937 | The stock ended in the green after the company formed partnership with Harley-Davidson, Inc. As per the distribution agreement, Hero Moto will sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles and sell parts & accessories and General Merchandise riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and Hero’s existing dealership network in India. KPR Mill | CMP: Rs 718.90 | The share price jumped over 6 percent after the company reported a quarterly net profit of Rs 112.54 crore, up 3.12 percent from Rs 109.14 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA came in at Rs 199.02 crore, 9.48 percent higher from Rs. 181.78 crore in September 2019. To cater to growing demand and to tap new markets, it will expand its garment segment by setting up a new factory at an estimated cost of Rs 250 crore, the company said in an exchange filing. Castrol India | CMP: Rs 116 | The stock gained over 6 percent as the company's net profit was up 8.6 percent to Rs 204.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 188.40 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations increased by 4 percent to Rs 883 crore against Rs 849 crore of Q3 2019. Profit before tax increased by 17 percent (Rs 278 crore against Rs 237 crore of Q3 FY2019). The board recommended an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share. The record date for the interim dividend is November 6, 2020 which would be paid on or before November 26, 2020, the company said in an exchange filing. Marico | CMP: Rs 364.50 | The share price added over 2 percent after the company's Q2 net profit was up 7.9 percent YoY at Rs 273 crore against Rs 253 crore. Revenue of the company was up 8.7 percent at Rs 1,989 crore against Rs 1,829 crore, reported CNBC-TV18. EBITDA rose 10.2 percent at Rs 389 crore against Rs 353 crore and margin was at 19.6 percent against 19.3 percent. Snowman Logistics | CMP: Rs 38 | The stock price was down over 4 percent after the company posted net loss at Rs 1.7 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 against loss of Rs 1.4 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue was down 1.2 percent at Rs 57.7 crore against Rs 58.4 crore, reported CNBC-TV18. Titan Company | CMP: Rs 1,218.25 | The share price ended in the red after standalone net profit of the company fell 37.8 percent at Rs 199 crore against Rs 320 crore (YoY). Standalone revenue was down 2.6 percent at Rs 4,318 crore against Rs 4,435 crore (YoY). Standalone EBITDA fell 42.7 percent at Rs 294 crore against Rs 513 crore (YoY). Standalone EBITDA margin stood at 6.8 percent against 11.6 percent (YoY). Radico Khaitan | CMP: Rs: 455.20 | The stock added 2 percent on October 28. Consolidated net profit went down 6.6 percent at Rs 75 crore against Rs 79.9 crore (YoY). Consolidated revenue was up 10.5 percent at Rs 630 crore against Rs 570.2 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA gained 23.9 percent at Rs 107.3 crore against Rs 86.6 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 17.02 percent against 15.19 percent (YoY). First Published on Oct 28, 2020 04:16 pm