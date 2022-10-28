Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 28

Maruti Suzuki | CMP: Rs 9,548 | The share price jumped over 5 percent after the country's largest car maker reported a massive 334 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September FY23 (Q2FY23) on a low base. The standalone profit increased to Rs 2,061.5 crore for the quarter, up from Rs 475.3 crore logged in the same period last year. Standalone revenue from operations surged 46 percent YoY to Rs 29,931 crore.

Bandhan Bank | CMP: Rs 265.20 | The stock ended lower by 2 percent on October 28. The lender today reported a net profit of Rs 209.3 crore for the quarter ended September (Q2FY23) against a loss of Rs 3,008.6 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, profit fell by 76.4 percent. Net interest income (NII) for the private lender came in at Rs 2,193 crore, up 13.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 1,935.4 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year. Total advances grew by 17.4 percent to Rs 95,834.9 crore, against Rs 81,661.2 crore logged in the year-ago period.

Tata Chemicals | CMP: Rs 1,132 | The stock declined over 4 percent despite the company reporting impressive growth in profit after tax and revenue. Analysts said the company's operating income was lower than expectations. The Tata group company on October 27 reported income from operations on a consolidated basis at Rs 4,239 crore, up 40 percent from Rs 3,022 crore in the year-ago quarter. Consolidated profit from continuing operations was at Rs 685 crore as compared to Rs 248 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

SBI Card | CMP: Rs 811.50 | The scrip fell over 5 percent despite the company reporting a 52 percent jump in its net profit at Rs 526 crore for the quarter ended September. The total income in the second quarter of the current fiscal rose 28 percent to Rs 3,453 crore from Rs 2,695 crore a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing. There was an improvement in the company's asset quality with net NPAs (bad loans) declining to 0.78 percent from 0.91 percent. Total operating cost increased by 33 percent at Rs 1,834 crore from Rs 1,383 crore in Q2FY22.

Dwarikesh Sugar | CMP: Rs 92.05 | The stock price slipped over 3 percent after Q2 net profit was down 80.2 percent at Rs 7.8 crore vs Rs 39.6 crore. Revenue was up 6.8 percent at Rs 540.1 crore vs Rs 505.8 crore while EBITDA fell 62.1 percent to Rs 28.3 crore vs Rs 74.7 crore.

Infibeam Avenues | CMP: Rs 17.30 | The stock hit a 20 percent upper circuit after the firm received the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) nod to operate as a Payment Aggregator. “Under this provision, the fintech major will get a substantial boost to further expand its reach in multiple business segments for online and recently launched offline digital transactions,” the firm said in the filing.

Gokaldas Exports | CMP: Rs 378.15 | The stock price added over 4 percent after the company reported revenue of Rs 576.3 crore on a consolidated basis, up by 29 percent compared to revenue of Rs 446.0 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the last year. It reported a net profit (excluding an exceptional income of Rs 6.05 crore) of Rs 39.8 crore in the current quarter compared to Rs 28.6 crore in Q2 FY22 and generated an EBITDA of Rs 71.9 crore compared to Rs 53.9 crore in Q2 FY22 and Rs 74.3 crore in Q1FY23.

Dhanuka Agritech | CMP: Rs 724 | The stock jumped over 5 percent after the firm said it will consider the proposal for the buyback of equity shares of the company through the tender offer route, on November 1. The board will also consider un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2022, on the same day.

Supreme Petrochem | CMP: Rs 688 | The scrip was down 3 percent after the company reported a 53 percent year-on-year decline in standalone profit at Rs 59.64 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, impacted by weak operating performance. Revenue from operations grew by 3.7 percent YoY to Rs 1,234.6 crore during the same quarter.