Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 27

Except IT and PSU Bank indexes, all other sectoral indices ended in the green. BSE midcap and smallcap indices also ended higher. Sandip Das The benchmark indices regained the previous session's losses to end higher on October 27, with the Nifty going past 11,850 supported by the Bank Nifty and pharma. At close, the Sensex was up 376.60 points or 0.94% at 40,522.10 and the Nifty was up 121.60 points or 1.03% at 11,889.40. Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 136.65 | The stock price jumped 2 percent on October 27. The company recorded 100 percent YoY growth in car bookings during Navaratri and witnessed 90 percent YoY growth in PV retails during Navaratri, sources told CNBC-TV18. The country's largest commercial vehicle maker, in post-market hours, reported Rs 314.5 crore consolidated loss in the quarter ended September 2020 but it was better than CNBC-TV18 poll estimates that had pegged the loss at Rs 1,290 crore. The company's consolidated revenue fell 18.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 53,530 crore in Q2FY21 due to a drop in commercial vehicle and JLR volumes. NTPC | CMP: Rs 89.40 | The share price jumped 4 percent after research firm CLSA maintained a 'buy' call on the stock with a target of Rs 140 per share. The state-owned power giant on October 26 said its board will on November 2 consider a proposal to buy back the company's equity shares, the firm said in an exchange filing. Kotak Mahindra Bank | CMP: Rs 1,582.70 | The stock surged 11 percent on October 27, a day after the private lender reported profit at Rs 2,184.5 crore in the September quarter, a year-on-year growth of 26.7 percent, aided by lower provisions. Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, increased 16.8 percent to Rs 3,913.2 crore in the quarter compared to the corresponding period previous fiscal. LG Balakrishnan | CMP: Rs 264.95 | The stock gained over 6 percent on October 27. The company's net profit fell 23.72 percent to Rs 27.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 36.47 crore during the same quarter last year. The company's sales were up 1.22 percent to Rs 417.01 crore in the quarter as against Rs 411.97 crore in the year-ago period. Angel Broking | CMP: Rs 298.50 | The share price surged 20 percent after the company reported highest-ever quarterly profit at Rs 74.47 crore for the quarter ended September 2020, a 47.3 percent sequential growth and a year-on-year increase of 288.3 percent. Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 30 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 309.85 in Q2FY21 while the year-on-year increase was 80.4 percent. Finolex Industries | CMP: Rs 551.50 | The stock was up more than 3 percent after the company's net profit jumped 20.1 percent to Rs 122.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 102.27 crore during the same period in 2019. The company's sales were up 1.58 percent to Rs 585.78 crore in the quarter against Rs 576.67 crore during the year-ago period. Ceat | CMP: Rs 1,142 | The stock ended in the green the tyre manufacturer reported net profit at Rs 182 crore against Rs 43.6 crore (YoY). Revenue was up 17 percent at Rs 1,978.5 crore against Rs 1,691.6 crore (YoY). EBITDA was up 71.7 percent at Rs 292.5 crore against Rs 170.4 crore (YoY). EBITDA margin stood at 14.8 percent against 10.1 percent (YoY). VST Industries | CMP: Rs 3,451 | The share price added 2 percent after net profit grew to 31.1 percent at Rs 30.3 crore against Rs 23.1 crore (YoY). Revenue was up 0.3 percent at Rs 300.3 crore against Rs 299.4 crore (YoY). EBITDA gained 17.2 percent at Rs 113.1 crore against Rs 96.5 crore (YoY). EBITDA margin stood at 37.6 percent against 32.2 percent (YoY). Man Industries | CMP: Rs 73.50 | The stock gained more than 2 percent after the company reported a net profit of Rs 27.3 crore against Rs 10.1 crore (YoY). Revenue jumped 91.9 percent at Rs 587.2 crore against Rs 306 crore (YoY). Kansai Nerolac | CMP: Rs 520.50 | The share price was up 4 percent on October 27. The Board of Directors of the company would consider the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2020 at its meeting on November 3. A proposal for declaring an interim dividend to the shareholders would also be considered, the company said in an exchange filing. First Published on Oct 27, 2020 05:09 pm