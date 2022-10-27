Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 27

Dabur | CMP: Rs 551 | Share price of Dabur surged 3.5 percent after the company reported a market share gain across 95 percent of its portfolio in Q2FY23 and also announced the acquisition of Badshah Masala to expand its food business. Goldman Sachs has a "buy" call on the stock with a target price of Rs 680 apiece. V-Guard | CMP: Rs 253 | The company reported a 26.8 percent fall in its Q2 net profit at Rs 43.6 crore versus Rs 59.4 crore. Mithun. K Chittilappilly, Managing Director, VGuard Industries, said “Margins for the quarter were impacted by the sale of higher cost wires inventory at relatively lower realizations due to a fall in copper prices. We should see margins returning to pre-Covid levels over the next two quarters." The stock ended 2.43 percent lower. Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys | CMP: Rs 240.25 | The stock declined 6.19 percent as the company posted a 88.7 percent fall in its Q2FY23 net profit at Rs 16.3 crore against Rs 143.6 crore, while revenue was up 3 percent at Rs 672.5 crore versus Rs 653.2 crore, YoY. Kaveri Seed | CMP: Rs 483 | Share price jumped after the board of directors approved the proposal for buying back the company's fully-paid equity shares having a face value of Rs 2 for an aggregate amount of Rs 125 crore at a price not exceeding Rs 700 per share. The stock ended 5.7 percent higher. JSW Steel | CMP: Rs 680.90 | The company’s US arm has raised $182 million from two Italian banking institutions—Intesa Sanpaolo and Banco BPM—to fund the modernising of its plate mill facility in Baytown, US. Despite posting a loss in Q2FY23, the steel major has maintained its FY22-23 volume guidance of 24-25 million tonnes, which has been cheered by investors. The stock was the top Nifty gainer on October 27, up 5.8 percent. Bharat Electronics | CMP: Rs 107.90 | The company reported a decent set of earnings for the quarter ended September FY23. Standalone revenue from operations grew by 7.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,946 crore, led by healthy order book execution. The Navratna defence PSU company said its order book position as on October 1, 2022 stood at Rs 52,795 crore. “Order book at 3.1 times its TTM (trailing twelve month) revenue provides a healthy revenue visibility” said Reliance Securities. The stock ended 2.71 percent higher. PNB Housing Finance | CMP: Rs 453.55 | The share price of PNB Housing Finance surged after the company reported an 11.7 percent YoY rise in its Q2 net profit at Rs 266.6 crore versus Rs 235.2 crore. Net interest Income was up by 36.2 percent at Rs 633.7 crore versus Rs 465.1 crore, YoY. The stock gained 5.18 percent in trade. Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals | CMP: Rs 367.20 | The company on October 26 reported a 17.69 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 130.71 crore in Q2FY23, mainly due to weak consumer demand. The company posted a net profit of Rs 158.81 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago. "We had a difficult quarter owing to an unfavourable base period and high retail inflation creating weak consumer demand," the company said in its earnings statement. The stock declined 2.83 percent on October 27. Century Textiles | CMP: Rs 872.10 | The stock gained 7 percent after the company reported a strong set of Q2FY23 numbers. It reported a 59.38 percent YoY rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 69.97 crore for the September quarter. Total income from operations rose to Rs 1,242.11 crore from Rs 1,034.27 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Moneycontrol News

Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher in a highly volatile session on the monthly expiry day on October 27. The Sensex ended 212.88 points, or 0.36% higher, at 59,756.84, and the Nifty was up 80.70 points, or 0.46%, at 17,737.Gland Pharma | CMP: Rs 1,898 | The share price of Gland Pharma declined 14.71 percent after the company reported a 20 percent year-on-year decline in profit at Rs 241.2 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, dented by weak topline as well as operating performance. Revenue for the quarter fell 3 percent YoY to Rs 1,044.4 crore. Citi has a "sell" call on the stock with the target price cut to Rs 1,920 from Rs 2,140 a share.