The benchmark indices erased the opening gains in the final hour and ended lower. At close, the Sensex was down 206.93 points, or 0.34%, at 61,143.33, and the Nifty was down 57.40 points, or 0.31%, at 18,211.

Maruti Suzuki | CMP: Rs 7,350 | The stock ended in the green on October 27. India’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturer declared its results for the second quarter ending September 30, 2021 with standalone profit after tax of Rs 475 crore, decreasing 65 percent from Rs 1,372 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Asian Paints | CMP: Rs 3,092.15 | The share price gained over 4 percent after the company hiked prices by 7-10 percent. Asian Paints increased by 10 percent prices across product portfolio except for enamels (6-7 percent price hike); blended price increase at the portfolio level is 8-9 percent, Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report citing dealer interactions. The new prices will be effective from November 12, it said.

Axis Bank | CMP: Rs 787.35 | The stock price shed over 6 percent on October 27. The bank has reported a healthy 86.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in standalone profit at Rs 3,133.32 crore (Q2FY22) for the quarter ended September 30,2021 following a fall in provisions. Net interest margin contracted to 3.39 percent in the quarter, compared to 3.46 percent in the June quarter and 3.58 percent in the September 2020 quarter.

TTK Prestige | CMP: Rs 11,355 | The stock jumped over 17 percent after the company posted a 58.2 percent jump in its Q2 net profit at Rs 103.5 crore against Rs 65.4 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue was up 34.9% at Rs 858.6 crore from Rs 636.6 crore, YoY. The board has approved sub-division/split of equity shares of the company of face value of Rs 10 each into Re 1 each.

Titan Company | CMP: Rs 2,460 | The stock ende din the green on October 27, the day the Tata group company posted a net profit of Rs 641 crore against Rs 199 crore YoY. Revenue jumped 66% to Rs 7,170 crore from Rs 4,318 crore YoY, while EBITDA came in at Rs 954 crore against Rs 294 crore.

Ambuja Cements | CMP: Rs 381.10 | The stock ended in the green after the cement maker posted a 10.85 percent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 890.67 crore for the third quarter ended September 2021. Its revenue from operations was up 7.74 percent at Rs 6,647.13 crore during the quarter against Rs 6,169.47 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Bajaj Finance | CMP: Rs 7,478 | The share fell over 4 percent on October 27. The leading non-banking finance company clocked a 53.5 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 1,481 crore in September 2021 quarter following lower provisions and an improvement in asset quality. Global research firm Morgan Stanley has an overweight call on the stock and has raised the target to Rs 9,060 a share.

Shemaroo Entertainment | CMP: Rs 145 | The scrip spiked 5 percent after the company reported consolidated profit at Rs 2.72 crore in Q2FY22 against a loss of Rs 9.16 crore in Q2FY21. Revenue jumped to Rs 123.13 crore from Rs 59.26 crore YoY.

Indian Overseas Bank | CMP: Rs 22.40 | The share price added a percent on October 27. The bank reported a net profit of Rs 376.4 crore against Rs 148.1 crore YoY. Gross NPA came in at 10.7% against 11.5% (QoQ), while net NPA was at 2.8% against 3.2% (QoQ). NII grew 4.6% at Rs 1,632.9 crore against 1,561.3 crore (YoY).